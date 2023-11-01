Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed

Suzanne Somers' official cause of death revealed

'Three's Company' star Suzanne Somers died in October after cancer battle. She was 76

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
close
Suzanne Somers passes away at 76 Video

Suzanne Somers passes away at 76

FOX News' Todd Piro details her iconic life and legacy during 'FOX & Friends.'

Suzanne Somers' official cause of death has been revealed.

The beloved star died from "breast cancer with metastasis to brain," according to a copy of her death certificate obtained by Fox News Digital.

Other significant conditions which contributed to her death, but were not resulting in the underlying condition included "hypertension, hydrocephalus," the document listed.

The "Three's Company" actress died in October following a decades-long battle with breast cancer.

SUZANNE SOMERS DEAD AT 76

Suzanne Somers wears white dress on talk show

Suzanne Somers, known for her roles in "Threes Company" and "Step by Step," died on October 15, following a battle with breast cancer. She was 76. (Getty Images)

The "Step by Step" actress "passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th," Somers representative said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital at the time.

"She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years."

Her death certificate revealed Somers' did not have an autopsy performed upon death, although a biopsy was performed.

PATRICK DUFFY HONORS SUZANNE SOMERS WITH EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE TO ‘STEP BY STEP’ CO-STAR

Suzanne Suzanne Somers smiles in a black top omers on TV

Suzanne Somers battled breast cancer for 23 years, her representative told Fox New Digital. (John Lamparski)

The death certificate also confirmed she died in "residence hospice" at her own home in Palm Springs, Calif.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Somers has been buried, the document stated. At the time of her death, her representative confirmed her family "was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th." 

Three's Company stars Suzanne Somers, John Ritter and Joyce Dewitt

Suzanne Somers and Joyce Dewitt starred on "Three's Company" along with John Ritter. (Disney General Entertainment Content)

"Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly," Somers rep said at the time. "A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month."

The "She's the Sheriff" actress was diagnosed with cancer twice before. She suffered skin cancer in her 30s and breast cancer in her 50s.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In July, Somers revealed to Fox News Digital that her breast cancer had returned.

Suzanne Somers shows off her legs while posing next to Hollywood star

Suzanne Somers earned a coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2003. (Steve Granitz)

"I have been living with cancer for decades now, using the best of alternative and conventional medicine to keep it at bay. Every time that little f---er pops up, I continue to bat it back," she said. 

Somers married second husband, television host Alan Hamel, in 1977. She regularly discussed their loving relationship with each other.

In addition to son Bruce, they have three granddaughters: Camelia, Violet and Daisy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending