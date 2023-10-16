'FOX & Friends' honors the life and legacy of frequent guest Suzanne Somers

"FOX & Friends" honored the life and legacy of iconic actress Suzanne Somers after the 76-year-old passed away following a decades-long breast cancer battle.

The "Three's Company" actress, who passed away peacefully over the weekend surrounded by her family, made her fair share of FOX News appearances over the years.

"I'm 73 now, and I thought when I was 73 I'd be old," Somers told host Steve Doocy back in 2020. "And I'm chronologically old, but I'm not old. And I think it's because of what I've been doing. I've been coming on your show for how many years with all my books."

"How many books do you have?" Doocy asked.

"27," she responded. "I'm Irish. We write or drink. I do both."

Somers' representative confirmed the actress battled breast cancer for 23 years.

"Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan , her son Bruce, and her immediate family," the rep said. "Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th."

"Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly," the statement continued. "A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month."

Somers, who was a well known FOX fan, appeared on "FOX & Friends" with her husband, Alan, back in 2017.

"Everyone right now is hitting home with the number two pencil with a yellow pad saying, what is the secret to marriage?" Kilmeade asked her during the segment. "We're about to learn why two's company."

"[We're] madly in love. We are still really just in love," Somers said of Alan, who was sitting next to her. "We love each other, but we're in love."

"She won't leave me alone," Alan joked.

The pair then mentioned they had never spent a night apart during their marriage.

Somers was diagnosed with cancer twice before. She suffered skin cancer in her 30s and breast cancer in her 50s. In July, the "Step by Step" star revealed to FOX News Digital that her breast cancer had returned.

"She always took action," Kilmeade said Monday of her career, health and cancer battle.

"She was on our show probably over 20, 25 times over the years," Doocy said.

"God rest her soul."

