Fox & Friends

'FOX & Friends' honors the life and legacy of frequent guest Suzanne Somers

Somers was surrounded by her husband, son, and immediate family when she passed away

Bailee Hill By Bailee Hill Fox News
Published
FOX News' Todd Piro details her iconic life and legacy during 'FOX & Friends.'

"FOX & Friends" honored the life and legacy of iconic actress Suzanne Somers after the 76-year-old passed away following a decades-long breast cancer battle. 

The "Three's Company" actress, who passed away peacefully over the weekend surrounded by her family, made her fair share of FOX News appearances over the years. 

"I'm 73 now, and I thought when I was 73 I'd be old," Somers told host Steve Doocy back in 2020. "And I'm chronologically old, but I'm not old. And I think it's because of what I've been doing. I've been coming on your show for how many years with all my books."

SUZANNE SOMERS REVEALS BREAST CANCER RETURNED: ‘THIS IS FAMILIAR BATTLEGROUND’

"How many books do you have?" Doocy asked. 

"27," she responded. "I'm Irish. We write or drink. I do both."

Somers' representative confirmed the actress battled breast cancer for 23 years. 

"Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family," the rep said. "Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th." 

A photo of Suzanne Somers and Alan Hamel

Suzanne Somers and husband Alan Hamel at Studio 54 circa 1978 in New York City. (Robin Platzer/IMAGES)

"Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly," the statement continued. "A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month."

Somers, who was a well known FOX fan, appeared on "FOX & Friends" with her husband, Alan, back in 2017. 

SUZANNE SOMERS SAYS THIGHMASTER SAVED HER AFTER BEING FIRED: ‘I’M STILL STANDING'

"Everyone right now is hitting home with the number two pencil with a yellow pad saying, what is the secret to marriage?" Kilmeade asked her during the segment. "We're about to learn why two's company."

"[We're] madly in love. We are still really just in love," Somers said of Alan, who was sitting next to her. "We love each other, but we're in love."

"She won't leave me alone," Alan joked. 

Suzanne Somers and husband Alan Hamel as seen on June 16, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (SMXRF/Star Max/FilmMagic)

The pair then mentioned they had never spent a night apart during their marriage.

Somers was diagnosed with cancer twice before. She suffered skin cancer in her 30s and breast cancer in her 50s. In July, the "Step by Step" star revealed to FOX News Digital that her breast cancer had returned. 

"She always took action," Kilmeade said Monday of her career, health and cancer battle.

"She was on our show probably over 20, 25 times over the years," Doocy said.

"God rest her soul."

FOX News' Tracy Wright and Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital. Story ideas can be sent to bailee.hill@fox.com 