Stuart Whitman, Oscar-nominated actor, dead at 92

Stuart Whitman, the Oscar-nominated star of "The Mark," has died. He was 92.

The actor died of natural causes at his Montecito, Calif., ranch on Monday, his son Justin told Variety.

A star of 1960s cinema, Whitman appeared on screen alongside the likes of John Wayne, Richard Burton, Henry Fonda and Janet Leigh.

Whitman starred in flicks like “The Longest Day,” “Those Magnificent Men In Their Flying Machines" and “The Sound and the Fury.” He also appeared in television programs such as “Murder, She Wrote,” “The Streets of San Francisco" and “The F.B.I.”

Whitman's final role was in the 2000 TV movie "The President's Man" with Chuck Norris.

