Steven Tyler performs Ozzy Osbourne tribute after vocal cord injury forced Aerosmith to retire from touring

Steven Tyler is doing what he does best.

During Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, the 77-year-old rock legend — along with Joe Perry, Yungblud, and Nuno Bettencourt — honored the late Ozzy Osbourne with an emotional tribute performance of "Mama, I'm Coming Home." This marks Tyler's first award-show performance since Aerosmith announced the band would retire from touring after Tyler injured his larynx while singing onstage.

"This is what a rock show should be," one fan wrote on X.

"Yup, tears in my eyes for Ozzy again. Absolutely awesome performance from Yungblud, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Nuno, and crew on the VMAs. OZZY FOREVER," another wrote of the tribute for the late singer, who died in July.

A representative for Tyler did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In August 2024, Aerosmith announced the band would retire from touring after more than 50 years after Tyler faced a vocal cord injury.

"It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history," the lengthy statement read on the band's official X account.

"It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives. We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing," the statement continued.

The band then addressed the current state of Tyler's health.

"As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury," the statement read. "We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side.

"Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage."

"We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time," their statement continued. "Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you - the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true."

Earlier this year, Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum said that despite singing at a recent charity concert, Tyler won’t be going on tour again.

"It was a really big moment for him because he hurt himself bad," Sorum told WBAB radio recently of Tyler’s performance at the Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party, which benefits his charity Janie’s Fund, after injuring his larynx last year.

"Now is he going to tour again? No, he’s not, and I explain this to people. Steven cannot put himself under the rigors of doing a full worldwide tour because it’s a lot of pressure and if you’re not a singer you wouldn’t understand what he goes through, but he’s 77 years old, and he’s a perfectionist, and if he doesn’t sing correctly, it bothers him."

Sorum added that Tyler wasn’t willing to prerecord his voice like some other artists do.

"He’s not going to put it on tape, like 80% of the people that are out there taking your money. He will not be on tape, and he will not change the keys to the song," he explained. "That’s just who he is. He’s like, ‘I’m an artist. I’m a singer. This is my band. I’ve been doing this for 50 years and if I can’t do it perfect, I can’t do it,’ and I respect that."

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this post.