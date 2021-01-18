Steve Martin details his coronavirus vaccine experience in New York City

Steve Martin received the coronavirus vaccine over the weekend in New York City.

The comedian-actor, 75, detailed the experience on Twitter and called it "smooth as silk."

"Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha!" Martin wrote.

"The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science," he described.

When a fan asked Martin how he signed up for it, the "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles" star said he signed up online.

"I signed up ON line through an NYC dot gov website (sorry I don’t have the exact site), and waited IN line at the Javits Center," he recalled and joked he's having no "fide resects."

Last week, home expert Martha Stewart revealed she got the vaccine in New York.

"I was vaccinated today in a designated vaccine pod near the Martha Stewart Center for Living at Mount Sinai Downtown," the 79-year-old revealed on Instagram.

Stewart also said she waited in line.

"To allay your concerns that I jumped the line know that I am in the approved age group for this batch of vaccines and I waited in line with others," she said.