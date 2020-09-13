Steve Martin shares the hilarious way he's coping with wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Steve Martin shared the hilarious way he’s coping with having to wear a mask as a celebrity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the coronavirus continues to infect people throughout the world, health experts agree that the general public should be regularly doing things like washing their hands, practicing physical distancing and wearing a mask whenever possible around other people.

Comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum Steve Martin, 75, took to Twitter on Saturday to insert some much-needed laughter into the often upsetting reality of having to wear a mask to stop the spread of a potentially life-threatening virus. The “Pink Panther” actor joked that he found a solution for one of a Hollywood mask wearer's biggest problems — not being immediately recognized by the public.

“I always wear a mask when I go outside,” he tweeted. “But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution.”

The actor shared the caption along with an image of himself wearing a blue surgical-style mask, black sunglasses and a large sign fixed to the top of his head that reads “Steve Martin” with a big blue arrow pointing down at his face, ensuring that the world knows exactly who they’re seeing walk down the street.

The CDC recommends that all people above the age of 2 wear a mask in public settings as it has been shown to dramatically decrease the rate of infection from COVID-19. It notes that even those who may not be experiencing symptoms could still carry the coronavirus and infect others around them.

Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children’s Hospital, previously told Fox News in July that wearing masks can also reduce the risk of infection to the person wearing it by roughly 65 percent.

"We've learned more due to research and additional scientific evidence and now we know [that] not only wearing a mask prevents the person wearing the mask to transmit to others, but wearing the mask protects the person who's wearing it," she explained.

As of Thursday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 27,891,274 people across 188 countries and territories, resulting in at least 904,103 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying more than 6,362,440 illnesses and at least 190,873 deaths.