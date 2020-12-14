Coronavirus vaccine distribution plans: State-by-state breakdown
Initial doses going to health care workers and residents and staff of long-term living facilities
The vaccine is here.
The first shipments of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech's arrived at their destinations on Monday, and the rollout officially began with the first shot being administered to a critical care nurse in New York.
"I feel hopeful," the nurse, possibly the first to receive the vaccine in the U.S. said after she was vaccinated during a Gov. Andrew Cuomo press conference on Monday. She added that she was also "relieved."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that the initial doses be administered to health care workers and residents and staff of long-term living facilities. Though states are not required to follow the federal agency’s recommendations, many will follow them.
Here's a look at what the states have planned, according to each state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan submitted to the CDC.