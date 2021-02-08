Steve Harvey roasts New England Patriots ahead of Super Bowl 2021: 'Not this year'

Steve Harvey roasted the New England Patriots ahead of the 2021 Super Bowl.

The comedian was on hand to host the "NFL Honors" show ahead of the big game. In his opening monologue, the Cleveland Browns fan pulled no punches in lambasting the Patriots for missing out on the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade.

The "Family Feud" host began his monologue by noting that, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, 2020 has been one of the more different and interesting years to be an NFL fan. However, it was all a ruse to dunk on the Pats after a less-than-stellar season.

"I love some of the things that they've changed. First of all, I love that the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time in 13 years! Let the church say amen!," the star yelled to a delighted virtual crowd of NFL stars. "Yes, Patriots fans, they don’t even know what to do with themselves. They ain't never had free time in January. They been calling up all the Browns fans for advice because our season normally ends somewhere in October, but not this year, though!"

Harvey further discussed being a Browns fan in a year where the looming shadow of the Patriots didn’t hang over the playoffs.

"Do you know how good it feels to be a Browns fan and we make the playoffs and the Patriots don’t? Do you know how good that feels?" he said.

After a few jabs at the NFL over renaming the Redskins and some of the players being drafted from home, Harvey circled back to mocking the Patriots. This time, he took aim at the fact that the team's bad year coincides with Tom Brady’s decision to move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Another new thing that I kinda thought was pretty cool this season was the NFL added two extra teams to the playoffs this year… and the Patriots still didn’t make it!" he joked. "I’m sorry. I’m so sorry. You know the only one enjoying the Patriots not making the playoffs more than me is Tom Brady. He’s got to be man. You know how good it must feel for Tom to be in the Super Bowl without Bill Belichick?"

He mocked the Patriots' go-to line that it wasn’t Brady leading the team to victory but rather the "Patriot system."

"Well, let me tell you something, the ‘Patriot system’ is at the house eating nachos right now. Tom’s a-- is in the Super Bowl," Harvey concluded.