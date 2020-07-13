Washington Redskins retire team name, logo; no replacement announced

The Washington Redskins announced Monday they will change their team name and logo after about 87 years of using it, in the wake of corporate and public pressure to ditch the moniker over racial connotations.

The Redskins did not announce a new name.

“On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.

“Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review.

“Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years.”

Washington has come under fire over the term Redskins in recent weeks, with FedEx publicly requesting that the team change its name. The company reportedly threatened to remove signage from the stadium as well if the team didn’t make the alteration by the end of the 2020 season.

Big-name retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Target, as well as Nike and Dick’s Sporting Goods, all removed Redskins merchandise from their websites last week.

Also last week, ESPN reported that the team had made the decision to remove the Native American imagery from its logo.

The recent national focus on race relations, prompted by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, brought new scrutiny to the team’s name. That’s when the Redskins said they would conduct a “thorough review” of the team name.

The team also hopes to build a new stadium and return inside D.C. city limits.