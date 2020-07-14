Steve Harvey drops F-bomb over outrageous 'Celebrity Family Feud' response

Steve Harvey brought a recent game of “Celebrity Family Feud” to a halt when he dropped an F-bomb in disbelief over a contestant’s answer to a question.

Sunday's episode featured NFL Hall of Famers going head-to-head in the final round of the competition when Harvey became so vexed by Bruce Smith’s response to a question about Captain Hook that the timer needed to be paused while he, the contestants and the crowd recovered.

The moment in question happened during the “fast money” round of the game in which Harvey asked Smith, “If Captain Hook was moonlighting as a handyman, he might replace his hook with what tool?”

Smith initially guessed a hammer, but his partner, Michael Irvin, had already guessed that answer, forcing him to come up with something else.

“A penis,” Smith blurted out.

Harvey quickly began reading the next question, as is his duty as host. However, he abruptly stopped once he realized what had just happened.

“What the f--- did he just say?” a confused Harvey asked.

With that, the audience exploded with laughter as the contestants leaned over in hysterics. After several seconds of uproarious laughter, Harvey began to apologize for stopping the game.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I swear I’m sorry, that just came out,” he said.

He even repeated the expletive, which was bleeped out by the censors.

“I’m sorry. Can we start over? I’m sorry,” he said. “Your a-- is going to be on YouTube, though. ... You’re going to be the greatest clip that’s ever played!”

Obviously Smith didn’t earn any points for the incorrect answer, but the rest of his guesses on the board helped earn his team $25,000 in donations to the Professional Athlete Foundation.