Canadian actress and model Stefanie Sherk's cause of death revealed

Canadian actress and model Stefanie Sherk's cause of death has been revealed.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Sherk died last week of anoxic encephalopathy, a condition caused when brain tissue is deprived of oxygen.

Asphyxia and drowning were also listed as contributing causes, an autopsy report obtained by Fox News showed. Sherk died on April 20 at the age of 43. Her death was ruled a suicide.

CANADIAN ACTRESS AND MODEL STEFANIE SHERK DEAD AT 43

Sherk's husband, actor Demián Bichir, confirmed that his wife passed away over the weekend in a heartbreaking Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Dear friends, On behalf of the Sherk and the Bichir Nájera families, it is with inconceivable pain that I announce that on April 20, 2019, our dearest Stefanie Sherk, my beloved and loving wife, passed away peacefully," Bichir wrote. "It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don’t know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain."

"Stefanie’s beautiful, angelical and talented presence will be immensely missed," he continued. "We will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever. We thank everybody beforehand for their prayers and we respectfully ask for your understanding so we may grieve in peace and privacy in these incredibly difficult times. It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace."

Bichir, 55, began dating Sherk in 2010. The couple did not have children together.

Sherk was born in Niagara-On-The-Lake, Canada, and graduated from the University of Western Ontario with an honors bachelor’s degree in history, according to her IMBD profile. She later went on to attend the Neighborhood Playhouse in New York City where she developed her skills as an actress.

She went on to star in her husband’s directorial debut, "Un Cuento de Circo & A Love Song," in 2016. Sherk is also known for her roles in the films "Star Power," ''Valentine's Day" and "Loco Love," as well as the TV series "#Hashtag: The Series."

Fox News' Danielle Wallace and The Associated Press contributed to this report.