'Game of Thrones' star Bella Ramsey says she's not allowed to watch the show

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains a spoiler for Season 8, Episode 3 of “Game of Thrones.”]

"Game of Thrones" star Bella Ramsey isn't allowed to watch the show.

Ramsey, 15, who stars as Lyanna Mormont on the HBO series, says her parents have banned her from viewing many scenes in the show because they're "too gruesome."

"I'll probably watch it all when I'm 18," Ramsey admitted to The Daily Star (via The Sun).

"Even the episodes I have seen, there have been some parts where Mum and Dad just stand in front of me to block me seeing anything too gruesome on screen," she said. "I was allowed to see myself being killed last Sunday and I've watched a bit of season seven."

Ramsey also spoke out about her character's ending in the show, calling the moment "heroic" and "a great death" as she sacrificed herself to defeat an ogre.

She echoed the sentiments she previously expressed to Entertainment Weekly.

“She was going to go at some point because everyone does and this way she went was the best way she could have,” the actress told the magazine, adding, “I wanted to either end up on the Iron Throne or have a really good death. So I’m happy.”

