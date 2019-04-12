'Game of Thrones' star Liam Cunningham is 'nervous' about the premiere, explains why he doesn't give spoilers

As the world prepares for the final “Game of Thrones” season premiere, one of the show’s main stars says he’s anxious about fans finally seeing how it all ends.

Liam Cunningham first appeared as Davos Seaworth on the hit HBO drama in Season 2. Since then, his character has played an instrumental role in shaping the story that’s poised to come to an end in just six more episodes. Speaking to Fox News at the show’s Season 8 premiere, Cunningham admitted that he’s “nervous” about how fans will react.

‘GAME OF THRONES’ STAR JOE DEMPSIE REVEALS THE SECRET TO STAYING ALIVE ON THE SHOW, HOW HE UNDERESTIMATED FANS

“We’re nervous because we tried our hardest to make it as enjoyable as possible for the audience,” he said. “And there’s a large expectation that we want to do the story justice and want to provide the entertainment that closes this particular story and make people ‘Yes!’ ... hopefully.”

While Cunningham is afraid that fans won’t like what they see, he still kept his mouth shut about spoilers and theories out of respect for creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff as well as the fans.

“I have so much faith in David and Dan to tell this story that I didn’t kind of back a horse. I wanted to see what they would present to us and its… it’s been magnificent,” he said. “Everybody is interested in what happens in the end, but they want to watch it, they don’t want someone to tell them. They don’t want spoilers. They want to know something, but they don’t want to really know until they watch it.”

The star echoed previous comments made by “A Song of Ice and Fire” writer George R.R. Martin, who said the ending will be “bittersweet.”

“I’d have to concur with that,” Cunningham said.

'GAME OF THRONES' STAR PILOU ASBAEK REVEALS WHY EURON GREYJOY IS UNLIKE ANY OTHER VILLAIN

The 57-year-old actor has the unique distinction of playing not only one of the rare characters that are still alive going into Season 8, but one of the few with no ambition for power. Cunningham opened up to Fox News about what makes Davos so special compared to the other cast members.

“It’s a proper ensemble piece. Everybody had a story and a life and everybody's got a particular favorite. It’s a wonderful thing,” he said. “Somebody described [Davos] as a moral compass of the piece. I kind of felt he was almost representing the audience in a way.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cunningham continued: “He stood up when things and people were about to go mad, and he’d go, ‘We can’t do this. We have to stop, please. Look at yourselves, look at your hearts. Don’t do it, don’t do it.’ The words I had to say were just absolutely magnificent.”