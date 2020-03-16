Chris Evans criticizes Donald Trump for coronavirus handling

Chris Evans criticized President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus as well as his demeanor at a recent press conference.

The Captain America actor often uses his social media to speak out against the Trump administration, which he did again on Sunday after watching the president give a press conference at the White House to address the ongoing worldwide pandemic.

“The president just ran off stage after his rambling press conference without answering a single question. America wants answers. America wants leadership. America doesn’t want a president who runs off stage during a crisis and lets Mike Pence do all the talking,” the 38-year-old “Avengers” star wrote on Twitter.

Indeed, Trump issued some words on the virus and the United State’s strategy to contain it before abruptly leaving the press conference and giving the microphone over to Vice President Pence. The president previously put his VP in charge of spearheading the United State’s response to the coronavirus.

There have been a total of 68 deaths in the U.S. linked to COVID-19.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

To help curtail the spread of the virus, several TV and film productions have been shut down as Hollywood scrambles to protect itself and the public from further contamination. Meanwhile, the governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut said that they are working to limit crowd capacity for recreational and social gatherings to 50 people starting at 8 p.m. on Monday throughout the tri-state area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.