Reba McEntire postpones mother's funeral 'indefinitely' amid coronavirus concerns

Reba McEntire had to make an incredibly difficult decision on Monday after her mother died over the weekend.

The country music star announced on social media that she and her family will "indefinitely postpone" her mother Jacqueline's funeral and burial out of an abundance of caution amid the United States' coronavirus outbreak.

"After much thought and careful consideration among our family, we have decided to indefinitely postpone Mama’s funeral and burial at this time. We will continue to monitor the situation and let you know as soon as possible about future plans to celebrate her life," she confirmed.

The 64-year-old actress took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that her mother, Jacqueline, passed away after a battle with cancer at the age of 93.

"Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today," wrote McEntire alongside a picture of her mom. "She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go."

She added: "The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him."

"She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends," the singer continued. "Down here, Alice, Pake, Susie and I, grandkids and great grandkids all got to visit with her either in person or over the phone."

McEntire also recently postponed her tour amid coronavirus concerns.

"For the safety of everyone, we have decided to postpone our new arena tour until July," she wrote on Twitter. "All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Most importantly, stay safe and take care of you and your loved ones.

She concluded her message: "We’ll get through this together."

