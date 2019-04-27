Idris Elba marries Sabrina Dhowre in stunning Moroccan wedding

The Sexiest Man Alive is officially off the market.

Idris Elba married his love, model Sabrina Dhowre, in a beautiful black-tie wedding on April 26 at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakech, Morocco. The couple got engaged in February 2018.

According to British Vogue, Dhowre wore two custom wedding dresses designed by Vera Wang, and Elba opted for a suit made by Ozwald Boateng.

Before they exchanged their "I dos," Elba and Dhowre celebrated with a rehearsal dinner at Amanjena on Thursday.

The 46-year-old actor and the 29-year-old stunner met while Elba was making his movie "The Mountain Between Us" in Canada and kept the relationship private until they made their first public appearance at the premiere of "Molly’s Game" during the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2017.

Elba told People magazine that Dhowre was "the one" for him because of their "good chemistry."

“She makes me laugh and we share common goals. She makes me happy,” he added. “She makes me celebrate my successes and when I’m not too sure about stuff, she makes me think.”

Elba has two children from previous relationships: daughter, Isan, 17, and a son, Winston, who's 4 years old.