John Cusack blames 'bot' after being accused of sharing anti-Semitic tweet

Actor John Cusack is facing backlash for a tweet critics are calling anti-Semitic, which he later blamed on a "bot."

In a screenshot shared by journalist Yashar Ali on Monday, Cusack shared a cartoon writing, "follow the money." The cartoon shows a hand with a Star of David pushing down a group of people along with a Voltaire quote saying, "To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize." The tweet has since been deleted.

Shortly after the tweet was deleted, the "Say Anything" star explained to his followers that he was reacting to "pro Palestinian justice" and that a "bot" was to blame for the post.

"A bot got me," Cusack tweeted. "I thought I was endorsing a pro Palestinian justice retweet - of an earlier post - it came I think from a different source - Shouldn’t Have retweeted."

His tweets didn't stop the growing backlash. Many also blasted his tweets blaming the "bot," which critics called "absurd."

Ali, one of the first to respond to the tweet, wrote: "This is disgusting." In a later tweet, the freelance reporter added: "His bot excuse is absurd."

The actor continued to try to explain the tweet, prompting one person to write: "John, just stop. Good god."