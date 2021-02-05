Stanley Tucci says his late wife met his current one at a movie premiere before she passed: 'So odd'

Stanley Tucci opened up about an "odd" coincidence he discovered.

The actor, 60, revealed his late wife once met his current wife and he even has a picture of them together.

Tucci spoke about the incident while making an appearance on Thursday's episode of the WTF With Marc Maron podcast.

The "Supernova" star's late wife Kate Tucci, met his current wife, Felicity Blunt, at the premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada" movie, in which Tucci and Blunt's sister, Emily Blunt, both star in.

STANLEY TUCCI REFLECTS ON LOSING HIS FIRST WIFE KATE TO CANCER: ‘YOU NEVER STOP GRIEVING’

"We found out just before I did that movie that she had breast cancer," Tucci recalled. "So I did the movie, and she started treatments, and then we had the premiere, and then she was alive for four more years after that."

"But that's where I met Emily and we became friends," he added. "And, actually, Felicity — Emily's sister, my wife — she and Kate talked at the premiere that night and I have a photo of them together, which is so odd. And then many years later, I ended up marrying Felicity."

STANLEY TUCCI FORGOT THAT HE WORKED WITH EMMA THOMPSON IN 'BEAUTY AND THE BEAST'

Kate died in 2009 of breast cancer at age 47. The couple share twins Nicolo and Isabel, 21, and daughter Camilla, 19.

Tucci admitted on CBS Sunday Morning last week that he still grieves Kate.

"It's still hard after 11 years," he described. "It's still hard. And it will always be hard. But you can't let it ... and she would never want any of us to ever wallow in that grief and let it take over our lives. She would never want that. She wasn't like that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tucci married Blunt in 2012 and they share two children together: son Matteo, 6, and daughter, Emilia, 2.