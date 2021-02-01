Stanley Tucci reflects on losing his first wife Kate to cancer: ‘You never stop grieving’

Stanley Tucci is mourning the loss of his first wife, Kate Tucci.

The 47-year-old passed away in 2009 from breast cancer. The couple was married from 1995 until her death. They shared twins Nicolo and Isabel, 21, as well as daughter Camilla, 19.

"You never stop grieving," the actor admitted to "CBS Sunday Morning" in a televised interview. "It’s still hard after 11 years. It’s still hard. And it will always be hard."

"But you can’t let it… and she would never want any of us to ever wallow in that grief and let it take over our lives," said Tucci. "She would never want that. She wasn’t like that."

The 60-year-old remarried in 2012 to Felicity Blunt, an English literary agent and the older sister of actress Emily Blunt. The pair share 6-year-old son Matteo Oliver and 2-year-old daughter Emilia Giovanna. The family has been in the U.K. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tucci previously reflected on losing his first wife.

"I’m sad for Kate that she can’t be here, and I’m sad for my children that they didn’t have the opportunity to spend more time with her because she was an extraordinary person," the star told NPR in 2010.

"There’s all the blaming of yourself, which you can’t do, but you kind of do," he shared. "And I’m just – I’m mostly sad."