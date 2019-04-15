Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Nina Agdal shows off her toned figure in skimpy white bikini

Nina Agdal isn’t afraid to make a big splash.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was spotted at NoMad Las Vegas in Park MGM on Saturday for JEMAA — the NoMad Pool Party in Las Vegas.

The 27-year-old was accompanied by her boyfriend Jack Brinkley-Cook, fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christie Brinkley’s son. The pair were spotted at The Strip’s new luxury daytime bash alongside Leona Lewis, Tanner Novlan, as well as his expectant wife Kayla Ewell. Mark Ronson was spinning his hits.

The Danish pinup wore a white bikini, which was paired with a Lovers + Friends crocheted “Flower Power” top and skirt, which accentuated her coveted curves and taut abs. Agdal worked her way among pool party revelers to the DJ booth where she greeted Ronson, Lewis and other VIPs.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s former girlfriend then retreated back to her private cabana with Brinkley-Cook, 23, where she danced with friends.

Agdal celebrated her birthday on March 26. She proudly chronicled her beach getaway on social media.

And it was on Instagram where Agdal shared a unique bikini shot in 2018 that highlighted an empowering message for her female followers, in particular.

“I think we all go through phases of feeling great about ourselves, and phases where we tend to look in the mirror and only see our ‘flaws,’” Agdal wrote at the time.

“I have been a size 0 and I’ve been a size 8, I’ve been told I was too skinny, I’ve been told I needed to lose weight,” she continued. “And a lot of times, even though ive had some negative comments from people in my industry, this battle has been going on in my own head. I do believe were our own worst critic. Self criticism is just as tough if not tougher than critism from other people. Its an internal battle with yourself, that many women and men deal with. I’ve had times in my life, just like some of you reading this, where i wasn’t comfortable in a swimsuit, or even a pair of skinny jeans, because of that muffin top or because i thought my butt was too big.

“I’ve always had a hard time feeling comfortable wearing shirts or dresses that enhances my breast or my shoulders because of what i thought i saw when i looked in that mirror. I thought my breasts were “too much” and i wanted to hide my “swimmer shoulders”. We all have our insecurities and thats okay. What is important is that we dont turn it into an illusion that we are not good enough, and that we address it. All these “flaws” are perfect because thats what makes you you. If we all looked the same it would be a pretty boring place to be living in. I am finally in a place where i can look myself in the mirror, smile and say “you look great”. I’ve come to this place by realizing whats important and whats not. And by practicing self love and self care.”

Agdal has since shared she discovered yoga at age 19 and has relied on it to help her cope with anxiety.

The blonde bombshell was discovered as a model at age 14 in her hometown of Hillerød. At the time, Elite Models was scouting for new girls to join their roster and discovered Agdal walking down the street.

“They were like, ‘Do you want to be a model?’” recalled Agdal to Fox News in 2016. “I thought about it but didn’t think too much about it. And then I was like, ‘Let’s just try it.’ That’s how it all started.”

In 2013, Agdal stirred headlines when she famously wore body paint and nothing else for a sizzling Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.

“Definitely to get ready for the shoot, you have to work out a little more and eat a little healthier,” explained Agdal. “Because you’re not going to be wearing clothes, so you can’t hide anything. Like, everything is out there. So everything you were eating a month before is going to show. So definitely think about what you’re eating, but it’s more like a lifestyle. Like, I’m not starving myself. I’m just maybe like not going out to dinners as much, not eating dessert, and trying to eat veggies and lean protein. ‘Cause that’s what you’re supposed to eat if you want to be healthy.”

Agdal admitted posing in skimpy swimsuits for the world to see does require confidence, but she insisted anyone can be comfortable in their skin with the help of a healthy lifestyle and simply embracing who you are, so-called flaws and all.

“Yeah, some of those swimsuits we were wearing are basically nothing,” chuckled Agdal. “It’s not covering much. But I think it’s all about being confident in your own body. Everybody’s different and that’s what so beautiful about all of us. I just really believe I was born this way because this is me. And everybody should feel that way. It doesn’t matter if you’re a size 2 or a size 10, it doesn’t matter. It’s all about you being healthy and happy. That’s just who I am. I’m not scared of my body or myself. I’m not nervous about it. I want people to see it if they want to see it.”