'Spice Girls' singers Mel C and Victoria Beckham had a 'scuffle' early on

Spice Girls star Mel C spoke candidly about a fight with fellow band member Victoria Beckham that nearly resulted in her getting kicked out of the famed British pop group.

Speaking on the BBC Radio show “Desert Island Discs,” the singer, whose real name is Melanie Chisholm, 46, detailed a “scuffle” she had with Beckham, then known as Posh Spice.

“We'd all had a few bevvies and on the way out there was a little scuffle between myself and Victoria,” Chisholm, then known as Sporty Spice, explained. “We can’t say this on-air but I asked her to go away.”

Representatives for Beckham did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Chisholm noted that this intense moment came just prior to the band getting world-famous. All the same, she was incredibly frightened when she was told she could be booted from the band over the incident.

“I was told if that behavior ever happened again, then I would be out,” she said.

Later in the interview, Chisholm was asked about being “bullied” by an unnamed band member.

“When your absolute ultimate fairy tale actually happens to you, you feel guilty about complaining about anything,” Chisholm explained. “We were on top of the world, we were the biggest band in the world, and I felt guilty about complaining.”

The star, who has been open in the past about her issues with depression and an eating disorder, noted that the anxiety she felt over the idea of being kicked out of the band helped usher in a lot of her struggles at the time.

“I think that is where the start of some of my problems came because I had to be very, very strict with myself. I couldn't allow myself to relax because if I did I might mess it all up.”

Fortunately, the ladies were able to put their differences aside and went on to be one of the most renowned all-female bands in history. Chisholm recently got back together for a stage tour with most of her former bandmates.

“Even though we’ve had our differences, when we are on stage together on that stage, we are formidable, and we would kill for each other,” she concluded. “And that’s a really powerful thing to have.”