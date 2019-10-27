Mel B dating hairstylist Rory McPhee: report

Mel B has been curling up on dates with a handsome hairdresser, The Sun on Sunday can reveal.

The Spice Girl, 44, and Rory McPhee, 31, have been seeing each other on and off for two years.

But they went public five weeks ago when they attended a pal’s wedding as a couple.

They met through Mel’s cousin, actor Christian Cooke — and Mel’s pals are thrilled. One said of Mel: “She hasn’t stopped smiling recently.”

A source said: “Mel and Rory have been friends for years. Sparks flew between them two years ago, but they have upped the ante by going public. At the wedding they looked so happy together.

“Mel isn’t looking for a serious relationship, and Rory is very easygoing, so they are keeping things very casual and chilled for now.

“As far as they are both concerned, they are happy and that’s all that matters.

“Mel can’t stop smiling when she’s around him.”

Leeds-born Rory, who runs hairdresser Rory James, grew closer to mum of three Mel after she split from ex Stephen Belafonte in 2017.

Last month Mel told TV host Jonathan Ross she was single.

But the source went on: “Mel didn’t want to open up about them dating on TV, and Rory accepted that.

“He knows her main focus is her kids.

"He doesn’t try to push her into anything, so she can relax.

"She has met his family and they think she’s great.”

A spokesman for Melanie declined to comment.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.