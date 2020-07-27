Spencer Grammer's alleged slashing suspect seen in video released by police in New York

The New York Police Department released a surveillance video showing the man suspected of committing a knife attack against Kelsey Grammer’s daughter Spencer Grammer and her friend.

The NYPD Crime Stoppers’ official Twitter account released a brief 12-second video from a street camera showing the man police suspect perpetrated the attack in the city’s East Village over the weekend.

“WANTED for an Assault in front of 60 2nd avenue. #Manhattan @NYPD9Pct On 07/24/20 @ 11:28 PM,” the tweet reads. “Reward up to $2500 Seen Him? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL!”

The video shows a bald man wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts standing on the sidewalk and speaking to someone off-camera inside a building. It seems from the tweet that authorities don’t yet have an identity for the man in the video.

He is suspected in a slashing incident with an unidentified sharp weapon that left the “Rick and Morty” actress with a cut on her arm and her friend with a stab wound in his lower back. Fortunately, neither of their wounds were serious.

Grammer, 36, told Fox News via her representative that she and her friend “did what anyone else would do in the same situation” and were “attempting to prevent the altercation from escalating,” trying to calm the man down when he attacked them.

The two were eating at an outside table in the East Village around 11:30 p.m. when the man arrived, demanding to be served by the restaurant, which was in the process of closing. An argument ensued and then things took a dramatic turn.

The actress and her friend “attempted to break up a dispute between the unidentified male and other patrons at the location,” police said.

“I sustained a laceration on my arm, and my friend was stabbed in the back, but thankfully he suffered no serious internal injuries," the actress concurred. "We expect to recover quickly."

Looking on the bright side, Spencer noted that the incident gave her a chance to see first responders at Bellevue Hospital in action and noted the “incredible battle” they’re doing against the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was very moving for us to have the opportunity to thank them in person,” she said.

Spencer is the daughter of “Frasier” star Kelsey Grammer, 65, and his former wife, actress Doreen Alderman, who also is 65.

