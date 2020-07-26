Spencer Grammer, Kelsey Grammer's daughter, says she was injured in NYC knife attack

Actress Spencer Grammer, daughter of TV star Kelsey Grammer, says an agitated man cut her on the arm and stabbed her friend in the back outside of a New York City restaurant Friday night.

Grammer, 36, told Fox News via her rep that she and her friend “did what anyone else would do in the same situation” and were “attempting to prevent the altercation from escalating,” trying to calm the man down when he attacked them.

The two were eating at an outside table in the East Village around 11:30 p.m. when the man arrived, demanding to be served by the restaurant, which was in the process of closing.

The actress and her friend “attempted to break up a dispute between the unidentified male and other patrons at the location,” police said.

The man injured Grammer's right arm and her friend's lower back with an unidentified share object before he ran off, investigators added.

“I sustained a laceration on my arm, and my friend was stabbed in the back, but thankfully he suffered no serious internal injuries," the actress concurred. "We expect to recover quickly."

No arrests have been made.

In her statement, Grammer thanked the first responders and Bellevue Hospital staff who treated them and noted the “incredible battle” those workers have fought against the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was very moving for us to have the opportunity to thank them in person,” Grammer said.

Grammer is best known as the voice of Summer on "Rick and Morty," as well as her brief appearances on popular television programs such as "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Chicago P.D." and "Grey's Anatomy. She also starred in the comedy "Greek."

In addition to being the daughter of “Frasier” star Kelsey Grammer, 65, the star's mother is actress Doreen Alderman.

A statement from Kelsey's rep obtained by The New York Post said initial reports were exaggerated.

“There are elements of truth to the story but Spencer was not slashed; she is fine," said the statement.

Reps for Kelsey Grammer did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report