Soleil Moon Frye says Charlie Sheen was her 'first consensual sexual experience': 'He was really kind to me'

Soleil Moon Frye is reminiscing on her first romance — Charlie Sheen.

The "Punky Brewster" star, 44, recently reflected on her "first consensual sexual experience" with the "Two and a Half Men" alum, 55, in her new coming-of-age documentary, "Kid 90."

"It’s been the most strange and incredible day ever," Frye recalled as she read a diary entry dated Dec. 18, 1994, which she spent with Sheen. "He’s somebody I’ve had a crush on for years. He’s a person that intrigues me and excites me."

Frye was 18 years old when she romantically linked up with the then 27-year-old Sheen, whom she likens to Mr. Big from "Sex and the City." In an interview with USA Today, the actress recalled their relationship with fond memories.

"He was really kind to me, and I can only speak to my experience and my story with him," she told the outlet. "In opening the diaries and reading back the diary entries, it was very sweet and he had been really kind to me and treated me really beautifully. And for all these years afterwards, in some of the most pivotal moments in my life, has checked in and (lent) his support."

In the doc, Frye also opens up about a nonconsensual sexual encounter when she was 17-years-old and a man forced himself on her.

"He asked if I would say he raped me, but I wouldn't. I was also to blame for my forwardness," a teary Frye says as she reads from a diary, according to the outlet.

"Kid 90," Frye’s latest directorial output, sees the former child star peel back the curtain on life in the limelight with candid video camera footage from the 1990s. Featuring stars like David Arquette, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Wahlberg among others, Frye’s documentary offers a firsthand look at child stardom.

"It's been such a life-changing experience," Frye reflected about her new documentary. "As a teenager in the '90s, I carried a video camera with me everywhere I went… I started keeping a diary from the time I was 5, then an audio recorder at 12 and then my video camera. And then I just locked it away for 20 years. About four years ago, I started to wonder if life had really happened the way that I remembered it."

Elsewhere in the interview, Frye spoke about being sexualized from a young age and revealed it was "really hard" to come up in the business as a result.

"It's hard when you've got boobs and can't work in this business," Frye, who got breast reduction surgery at age 15, said. "It's really hard. I just want people to see me for the person I am inside."

"It's so fascinating because watching back the tapes and seeing the 12-year-old little girl in me… who was going to summer camp and wanting to be a kid and then having guys stare at my breasts, and the objectification that was going on around me, and then seeing how relevant it is to today and the way in which young people are objectified, and it's under such a magnifying glass now of filters and social media, I really think to myself, 'Wow, we have to really have this conversation and start talking about it more,'" she explained.

"Kid 90" was released on Hulu on March 12th.