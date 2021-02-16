'Punky Brewster' star Soleil Moon Frye reveals first crush: 'I loved him so much'

Soleil Moon Frye is known best for her role on the ‘80s sitcom "Punky Brewster" and one memory in particular from her time on the series stands out among the rest.

Frye, who was a child actor, revealed she'll never forget when her first crush, late pop star Andy Gibb, guest-starred on the show.

"We were so in love with him. I still love him so much. The other day we were talking about all of these amazing elements that we remembered, and I said, ‘I can still smell his skin.’ … I can remember so many amazing parts of him," the now 44-year-old told Yahoo Entertainment.

Gibb was featured in two episodes and Frye recalled the scene where he sang "I Can’t Help It" to her.

"One of the things that stands out most to me is that he was so kind and loving and to be children, where you are kids on a set and to be able to still be a kid and to have someone come in and give you that kind of love and show you that kind of love and respect. He just emanated love. And I carry that with me for all these years," she said.

Gibb even gifted Frye one of his costume pieces, a sequined jacket, from the 1984 episode.

"He wrapped it around me, and it was just so beautiful. He was just so kind, and that has always stuck on me — the kindness of what you create and how you interact with people. You know, it does leave a lasting effect. And I think it's just a testament to who he was," she gushed.

Gibb died in 1988, five days after his 30th birthday, from myocarditis caused by years of drug abuse. At the time of death, the singer was sober and attempting a comeback.

Frye is currently gearing up for the premiere of the "Punky Brewster" reboot. The series originally aired for four seasons from 1984 to 1988.

"She is rediscovering her inner child. She is newly single. She's raising her children... and this little girl comes along that reminds her so much of herself," Frye told Fox News previously about getting into the character again.

She added, "'Punky' resonated so much with people and was such a part of people's hearts. And when people would share their stories of growing up in a single household with a single parent, or adoption, foster families, people would come and share their stories and be so pure of heart."

"Punky Brewster" premieres Fen. 25 on Peacock.

