Sofia Vergara goes Instagram official with new boyfriend as she recovers from 'major knee surgery': 'Luv u'

Sofia Vergara made her rumored romance with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman Instagram official.

On Saturday, the 51-year-old actress declared her love for Saliman as she revealed he was caring for her while she recovered from "major knee surgery."

"If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night... ! Luv u," the "Griselda" star wrote on a photo of Saliman that she shared on her Instagram Story

In the image, Saliman was seen wearing dark blue scrubs and smiling as he rested his hand on Vergara's knee while she lay on a couch.

The "Modern Family" alum also uploaded a video of a Flybar Pogo stick which appeared to be a gag gift from her fellow "America's Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel.

"Gracias @howiemandel," Vergara wrote on the clip.

Vergara later posted a snap of herself relaxing on a couch while clad in a bright pink bathrobe and holding a dog. The Colombia native wore a knee brace wrapped in gauze that had an attached monitoring device.

Last week, Vergara and her ex-husband Joe Manganiello finalized their divorce in a Los Angeles court. The "Magic Mike" star filed for divorce from Vergara in July after seven years of marriage.

Both Vergara and Manganiello cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce.

"It was a very amicable divorce. The parties cooperated throughout the entire process. It was very simple, little drama," Vergara's representatives confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"She's very happy and everyone's moving on."

Vergara was first linked to Saliman in July when the pair were photographed on a dinner date in Beverly Hills.

In February, Vegara shared an update on her love life during an interview with the Daily Mail.

The television personality told the outlet that she was not on any dating apps, but she was "open to having fun and meeting people."

"It’s only been six months," she noted at the time, referring to her split with Manganiello.

"It’s weird, because I’ve now lived longer in the United States than I lived in my country," Vergara continued. "But I’m still very Latin. I workout to Latin music. In my car, it’s Latin music. My friends — my close friends — are either my cousins or the ones I met at kindergarten."

"So now I need a husband!’" Vergara added before she clarified, "No, I don’t need a husband, I want one."

Meanwhile, Manganiello also appears to have moved on from their marriage. The "True Blood" alum has been romantically linked to actress Caitlyn O'Connor, 33, since September.

The couple made their red carpet debut in December and went Instagram official over Valentine's Day weekend.