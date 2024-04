Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello finalized their divorce in a Los Angeles court Thursday.

"It was a very amicable divorce. The parties cooperated throughout the entire process. It was very simple, little drama," Vergara's representatives confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"She's very happy and everyone's moving on."

A prenuptial agreement in place at the time of their marriage waived the right for potential spousal support, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

JOE MANGANIELLO FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM SOFIA VERGARA

The "Magic Mike" star filed for divorce from the "Modern Family" actress last summer after nearly seven years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Representatives for Manganiello did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Vergara confirmed her sole and separate property included "clothing, jewelry and miscellaneous personal effects." Manganiello also requested the same.

SOFIA VERGARA ADMITS DIVORCE CONTRIBUTED TO ‘INTERESTING AND VERY DIFFICULT’ YEAR

"Each party shall solely assume and pay the outstanding balances of his/her legal fees and costs, accounting fees and costs, and expert fees and costs he/she has incurred in connection with this marital dissolution action through entry of this Judgment, with no right of reimbursement and shall indemnify and hold the other party free and harmless therefrom," documents stated.

Both Vergara and Manganiello agreed they never had "community property" together.

Vergara, 51, and Manganiello, 47, first met at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2014.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "Hot Pursuit" star attended the event with her then-fiancé, Nick Loeb .

Manganiello has since pursued a new romantic interest with fellow actor Caitlin O'Connor.

The new couple became Instagram-official over Valentine's Day weekend.