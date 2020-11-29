Snoop Dogg wins Twitter raves for boxing commentary

Snoop Dogg may have found himself a whole new career: boxing commentator.

The 49-year-old rapper, born Calvin Broadus Jr., was on hand for Saturday night’s card at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where the featured bout was the Mike Tyson matchup with Roy Jones Jr.

Earlier in the evening, Dogg was watching as YouTube star Jake Paul battled former pro basketball player Nate Robinson.

“Oh, there’s a fake from Jake,” Dogg said at one point as Paul feigned a move on Robinson.

Soon after, Paul knocked Robinson flat to the canvas.

“Oh, my God, Lord have mercy! Oh, Jesus!” Dogg shouted. Then he began singing a spiritual hymn as Robinson staggered to his feet and wobbled around the ring.

“Precious Lord, take my hand. Lead me on, let me stand!” he sang.

“Good night, Irene,” he added, as Robinson fell to the mat a second time.

Later, Dogg appeared to succinctly sum up the battle between Tyson – returning to the ring at age 54 – and Jones, who is 51.

“This s--- is like two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue,” Dogg quipped.

Reaction the rapper’s performance seemed almost unanimous.

“Get Snoop in a NFL booth,” Ted Nguyen from The Athletic wrote.

“Cracks me up every time,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Weed does wonderus [sic] things to a person,” another wrote.

Several noted that Dogg has already been known around L.A. for commentary on Los Angeles Kings hockey games.

“What Snoop showed us tonight is that there is a huge group of sports fans who ain’t tryna listen to broadcasts from experts talking that square analytical jargon, we just want to be entertained with an assortment of RNS,” another wrote, using an acronym that describes truth but includes a racial slur and a barnyard epithet.