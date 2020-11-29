Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr. fight to a draw in boxing spectacle

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. battled to a draw in an exhibition fight Saturday night in Los Angeles but put on an entertaining show that drew many eyeballs and had people clamoring for the “Iron Mike” days.

The 54-year-old Tyson and the 51-year-old Jones went the full eight rounds at the Staples Center in a fight that wouldn’t be charged to their official records.

YOUTUBE STAR JAKE PAUL KNOCKS OUT EX-NBA STAR NATE ROBINSON IN FIGHT

Jones didn't agree with the outcome.

While the fight may have been ruled a draw, fans on Twitter weighed in with their opinions on the bout.

MIKE TYSON SAYS PSYCHEDELIC DRUG INSPIRED HIS RETURN TO BOXING

For many, Snoop Dogg -- who was a part of the commentary team -- had the line of the night.

WARNING EXPLETIVE LANGUAGE

Some even were hoping that the hip-hop star would pursue other commentating ventures.

Tyson compiled a 50-6 record during his career. But he hasn’t fought since June 2005 when he lost to Kevin McBride via a corner stoppage. Tyson said after the fight that he didn’t have “the guts to be in this sport anymore.” His last win came against Clifford Etienne in February 2003.

Jones finished his boxing career 66-9 with 47 knockouts. His last fight was February 2018 against Scott Sigmon in which he won via unanimous decision.

The fight was a part of Tyson’s Legends Only League, which aims to offer past star athletes a way to play once again.

MIKE TYSON EATS ROY JONES JR.'S 'EAR' IN THANKSGIVING VIDEO: 'TASTES SO MUCH BETTER THAN EVANDER'S'

The California State Athletic Commission sanctioned the bout but with several rules. DAZN pointed out that the fight will go eight, 2-minute rounds, the fight will stop if there's a cut and there are no knockouts. The WBC scored the fight.

Earlier in the night, Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson.