Snoop Dogg fires back at critics calling him a 'sellout' after Trump inauguration performance

Snoop Dogg is ready to respond to all the "sellout" comments he's received after his Crypto Ball performance during President Donald Trump's inauguration in January.

During a recent appearance on "The Breakfast Club," the legendary rapper addressed the criticism he's received since his performance and announced that his new music is a direct response to the haters.

When asked if he's bothered by the negative feedback, Snoop Dogg said he isn't because he believes his performance was for a good cause.

"I DJ'ed at the Crypto Ball for what, 30 minutes?" he said.

"Made a whole bunch of money, made a lot of relationships to help out the inner city and the community and teach financial literacy and crypto in a space that it don't exist.

"That's 30 minutes. [For] 30 years, Snoop Dogg been doing great things for the community, building, showing up, standing up for the people, making it happen, being all I can be," he continued.

Snoop made it clear his performance was not a Trump endorsement.

"Even if I would have done it for him and hung out with him and took a picture with him, can't none of you motherf---ers tell me what I can and can't do.

"But I'm not a politician. I don't represent the Republican Party. I don't represent the Democratic Party. I represent the motherf---ing Gangster Party period point blank, and G s--- we don't explain s---, so that's why I didn't explain. That's why I didn't go into detail when motherf---ers was trying to cancel me and say he a sellout," he said.

The rapper shared some examples of comments he received online after his inauguration performance.

Snoop Dogg said, "I would post s---, and I see motherf---ers like, 'Oh he a sellout.' You know what I would do? Jump right in their DM with a video, 'You b---- a-- ... What's happening … I'm Snoop Dogg … what you want to do?' And guess what they would do? 'Oh, man, I'm just a fan man. I'm sorry.' Yeah … you got me f---ed up … I jump all off in your s--- … and talk to you face to face.

"The things that I do in real life should matter to you more, not what I do when I'm deejaying or making music or doing this and that," he said, before adding that people should be asking, "What is he like as a real person?"

Snoop Dogg's album, "Iz it a Crime?" was released May 15 and is his direct response to the criticism he's received over the past few months, he told "The Breakfast Club."

Snoop Dogg's representatives did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Shortly after Trump's big day, the "Gin and Juice" rapper shared a video of himself giving a blunt response to the backlash.

Snoop, 53, was listening to gospel music as he appeared to be smoking marijuana in a car.

"It’s Sunday. I got gospel in my heart," he said in the video clip posted on Instagram. "For all the hate I’m going to answer with love, I love too much."

"Get your life right, stop worrying about mine. I’m cool. I’m together. Still a Black man. Still 100% Black. All out ’til you ball out or ’til you fall out."

"The Next Episode" rapper additionally spoke out about how he has previously dealt with negative responses after his pre-inauguration performance.

"You ‘gon deal with hate when you get to the top, no matter who you are. … Me, personally, I answer it with success and love. That’s my answer to any hate and negativity that comes my way, ’cause it’s the strongest force that can beat it," he shared on the "R&B Money Podcast" in January.

Snoop performed at the Crypto Ball event and played fan favorites from Journey’s "Don’t Stop Believin’" to Bob Marley’s "Three Little Birds (Don’t Worry About a Thing)." He also performed a few of his own hits, including, "Drop It Like It’s Hot."

The "Young, Wild and Free" rapper performed after he recently changed his tune about President Trump .

Years after Snoop appeared on " The Apprentice " in 2007 and delivered laughs during a Trump roast in 2011, he called Trump a clown and mocked him in a music video. In his video for his song "Lavender" in 2017, Snoop depicted Trump as a clown and shot the president in the head.

In 2020, during an appearance on Big Boy's radio show, Snoop argued Trump shouldn’t be in office.

"I ain't never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I'm going to get out and vote because I can't stand to see this punk in office one more year," the rapper said on " Big Boy’s Neighborhood on Real 92.3."

Snoop explained he didn’t believe he was allowed to vote at the time due to his criminal record. Snoop was convicted of a felony in 1990 and 2007.

However, after a long history of condemning the President and his supporters, Snoop praised Trump in January 2024.

"Donald Trump? … He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris," Snoop told The Sunday Times.

"So, I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump."

Michael "Harry-O" Harris, an associate of Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight and the founder of the label's parent company, Godfather Entertainment, was pardoned in 2021 as one of Trump's final decisions before leaving office for the first time. Snoop Dogg was famously signed by the label only to leave later in his career. Snoop acquired Death Row Records in 2022.

Harris was imprisoned on charges of conspiracy and attempted murder for over three decades. Snoop Dogg praised Trump at the time for his commutation of Harris.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.