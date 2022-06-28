Expand / Collapse search
'SNL' stars remember comedian Nick Nemeroff after his ‘sudden' death: 'One of the greats'

‘SNL’ stars Sarah Sherman and Chloe Fineman left comments on his Instagram post

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
"Saturday Night Live" stars are mourning a fellow comedian.

On Monday, Juno award-nominated comic, Nick Nemeroff, suddenly died, according to his obituary page. He was 32.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother Nick Nemeroff," a statement on his Instagram read

Comedian Nick Nemeroff suddenly died on Monday. He was 32.

Comedian Nick Nemeroff suddenly died on Monday. He was 32. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic)

"Nick’s dedication to standup comedy was formidable, and produced amazing results. He drew acclaim in Canada and the US, becoming both a ‘comic’s comic’ and a hit with crowds who were enamored by his unique cadence, labyrinthine deadpan, and fresh take on misdirection-driven comedy. If Nick was on a comedy show, he was guaranteed to leave with new fans. And he deserved to, because comedy was, in many ways, his life."

The statement continued, "Endlessly sweet, supportive of others, humble about his many skills and achievements, Nick lived his life doing what he loved, and that is how he will be remembered. RIP Nick. We love you."

Friends and fans flooded his comment section with condolences. "SNL" stars Sarah Sherman and Chloe Fineman were among the hundreds of comments left under his post.

"Saturday Night Live" star Sarah Sherman commented on his Instagram post calling him the "sweetest funniest guy ever."

"Saturday Night Live" star Sarah Sherman commented on his Instagram post calling him the "sweetest funniest guy ever." (NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"Funniest sweetest guy ever," Sherman wrote and Fineman added, "One of the greats," with a red heart emoji.

Peers in the comedy world left sweet messages with Robby Hoffman calling Nemeroff "such a brilliant beautiful boy." Steph Tolev said he was the "nicest man, most hilarious and genuine. One of a kind comedian. This is such a great loss you will be missed greatly Nick."

Deanne Smith wrote, "the kindest soul and a truly brilliant and hilarious mind. He will be greatly missed."

Chloe Fineman referred to Nemeroff as "one of the greats."

Chloe Fineman referred to Nemeroff as "one of the greats." (NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

On Nemeroff's obituary page, a cause of death was not listed, and a date for his funeral service has not been set.

The page noted that the late comic was a supporter of Planned Parenthood and any donations given in his memory will be sent to a Planned Parenthood chapter.

"One of the last things Nick did was to donate money to Planned Parenthood," the statement reads.  "As such, in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Planned Parenthood chapter of your choice."

Nemeroff was raised in Montreal-West and graduated from Toronto Metropolitan University's Radio and Television program. He pursued a career in stand-up comedy and was featured on shows such as "Conan" and "The Stand-Up Show with Jon Dore."

His most recent production was CTV’s "Roast Battle Canada." Nemeroff is survived by his parents, Howard and Joanne, his siblings and their spouses and his uncle.

