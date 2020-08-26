'Tiger King's Carole Baskin not a fan of Chloe Fineman's 'SNL' impression

"Tiger King" star Carole Baskin has been making headlines since the documentary premiered on Netflix back in March but that doesn't mean she approves of everyone's impersonation of her.

Baskin revealed she really doesn't like "Saturday Night Live" star Chloe Fineman's portrayal of her.

“I could just slap that woman! [Laughs]," Baskin admitted on The Pet Show podcast with Dennis Quaid and Jimmy Jellinek from AudioUp.

"This whole, 'My kitty, meow, meow, kitty, meow, and then she would just say these really weird words all in a row. That all became popular, I guess, in popular culture and people wanted me to talk like that on the Cameos. And I’m like, ‘I have no idea how to talk like that. That is not how I speak,'" she said.

Baskin also relayed a message to another "SNL" star, Kate McKinnon, who is going to play the big cat lover in an upcoming scripted TV series.

“[Kate] has not reached out to me and I really hope that she does before she gets too far down the line with it," Baskin said. "I’d love to know what her take is on it and what she’s thinking to do and see if there was any way we could advise her."

"We reached out to her through the media — because I don’t have any way of contacting Kate McKinnon — but we had posted publicly that we really hope that her or anybody that does any kind of follow-up programming doesn’t end up doing what Cardi B did and hiring people that are exploiting and abusing cats. It’s like the worst thing you can do is abuse cats to show other people that you shouldn’t abuse cats," she continued.

The zoo owner disliked how the rapper featured exotic animals in her "WAP" music video even though they were superimposed.

Baskin shared that she is concerned the music video glamorizes big cat ownership for the rich and could inspire impressionable fans to dabble in the exotic pet market, which doesn’t always have a happy ending from what she’s seen in her line of work.

Some big cats end up dying in custody or being given away to sanctuaries or breeding mills, Baskin explained in a statement provided to Fox News.

“No matter how you cut it, it's always abusive to the cat and dangerous to the public,” she wrote.

“That being said, you have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image and that doesn't happen in the wild,” Baskin shared. “It can't happen in sanctuaries like ours where cats have plenty of room to avoid a green screen (or would shred it if offered access and could die from ingesting it). That tells me they probably dealt with one of the big cat pimps, probably even one of the ones shown in ‘Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem and Madness,’ who makes a living from beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio. That's never good for the cat.”

Currently, there is no evidence of animal abuse related to the music video. Nor is there notable conservation advocacy for the snakes used in the video.

