‘SNL,’ Morgan Wallen joke about country singer losing guest spot for violating NBC’s coronavirus protocol  

“Saturday Night Live” believes in second chances.

That’s at least what country singer Morgan Wallen’s appearance on the NBC comedy sketch show told audiences this week. Before performing, the 27-year-old star kicked off his debut with a few jokes about himself, which addressed him losing his “SNL” spot in October for violating the show’s coronavirus quarantine protocol.

Wallen was captured on video celebrating without a mask in what appeared to be a crowded bar in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The video quickly went viral days before his original appearance, which ultimately led to “SNL” replacing him with Jack White as the musical guest.

In a sketch that directly addressed the incident, Wallen is taken back to that University of Alabama bar and debates with his future self, played by guest host Jason Bateman.

"Once people hear about this party, you're in big trouble, man,” Bateman warns Wallen, who is thinking about kissing a random woman. “You're going to get kicked off ‘Saturday Night Live.’"

“Lorne would never do that," Wallen tries to rationalize, a reference is to “SNL’s” executive producer Lorne Michaels.

"But the execs at NBC, they're going to force his hand," Bateman urges.

However, the pair begin to feel swayed by the bar’s atmosphere and a table of patrons.

Another Wallen from an even further future – played by Bowen Yang – enters the scene and tries to convince both Wallens that they should leave before getting tempted.

“Yeah, guys. Maybe we should stay. Let’s just have a couple of maybe 15 more drinks,” Bateman suggests. “Heck, I’m not driving, you know, except maybe for a time machine.”

“And once you write a song about the party, it becomes a tax write off, too,” Yang jokes.

Shortly after, “SNL” star Pete Davidson appears as a random bar patron and tells the trio that they don’t need to worry about getting bumped from “SNL.”

"They're going to have you on two months later, I promise," Davidson explains. "There aren't many people willing to fly to New York right now."

Wallen, finally convinced, closes out the sketch poking fun at himself through a song he named “Focus on the Future.”

“I’ll thank you anything for giving this poor Southern boy a second Yankee chance,” he sings in his last line.