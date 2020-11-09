Country stars call out 'hypocrisy' of crowded Biden celebrations amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Country music stars are having a hard time grappling with the crowded celebrations following Joe Biden's projected victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Since March, the music industry has been in a tough spot as concerts have been all but canceled due to social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Many in the nation threw caution to the wind when it came to COVID-19 after Biden's victory was projected and took to the streets to celebrate. Photos and videos from across America went viral, showing large groups of people gathered together.

Among the stars to speak out was Morgan Wallen, who shared an image of a packed street and said that live performances should now resume.

“Time to start booking shows," said the star on his Instagram story, per Variety. "The hypocrisy is unreal."

He added: "If you don’t agree with me, fine. We can still be friends. But I have a family, band and crew that need to be provided for and taken care of. If it’s OK for us to party in the streets with no ‘social distancing’ then we can book shows right now."

Wallen, 27, was pulled from his October "Saturday Night Live" appearance early in the month after being spotted at a crowded house party with no face covering or social distancing.

He performed later that month at the CMT Music Awards and is set to take the CMA Awards stage on Wednesday.

Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line shared the same photo and said it was time to start "booking shows ASAP."

"Time to go back to work AMERICA," he wrote.

Not long after the post was shared, Tyler Hubbard, the other half of Florida Georgia Line, announced that he'd tested positive for coronavirus and that they would not perform at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night.

Lee Brice also had to cancel his appearance after testing positive for the virus.

Chase Rice, who received backlash for performing for a large crowd back in June, also said he understood the gatherings to mean that concerts should resume.

"Also, glad to see thousands gathering again, cool, glad that’s happening, concerts can resume," he wrote online.

According to Johns Hopkins, over 50 million cases of coronavirus have been documented worldwide. over 10 million of those cases have been reported here in the US.

America also leads the world in deaths due to the virus, with over 238,000 being reported so far.