©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Departed

Sly Stone, frontman of Sly and the Family Stone, dead at 82

Family announces the groundbreaking Sly and the Family Stone frontman died peacefully at 82 after battle with COPD

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published | Updated
Sly Stone, the frontman of Sly and the Family Stone, has died after a long battle with COPD, which is a lung condition. He was 82.

Stone's family shared a statement with Fox News Digital.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone. After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family," the statement began.

A close-up of Sly Stone singing to the mic.

Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone has died. He was 82. (Getty Images)

It continued, "While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come. Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music. 

A group shot of Sly Stone and the Family Stone posing together.

Sly & The Family Stone in 1968. (Getty Images)

"His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable. In a testament to his enduring creative spirit, Sly recently completed the screenplay for his life story, a project we are eager to share with the world in due course, which follows a memoir published in 2024," the family said. 

"We extend our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time. We wish peace and harmony to all who were touched by Sly's life and his iconic music. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your unwavering support," the statement concluded.

