Slipknot’s Sid Wilson suffers severe burns after farm explosion

Sid Wilson, a member of the heavy metal band Slipknot, suffered "serious burns" after he experienced a fire "explosion in my face."



"My face is burnt and my cheeks," Wilson, 47, shared in an Instagram video from the hospital. "I had an explosion in my face."

The keyboardist is seen hospitalized, with an oxygen tube and wires on his body. Wilson appeared to be struggling to speak after the incident, which he later explained was caused by striking up a bonfire on his farm that he shares with girlfriend Kelly Osbourne.

"I’m okay. I’m going to be okay, but I did have some serious burns in my face and my arms," Wilson updated his fans.

The DJ’s phone was shaking in the video after the traumatic experience. He explained the doctors took X-rays on his body to ensure he didn’t "inhale any flames."

Wilson continued to display the damage on his face, which included "singed" eyebrows, a blister on his mouth and his arms covered in burn marks.

The Slipknot turntablist reassured his fans he was going to "be alright" after his hospitalization.

"I don’t care what it takes, I will see you on tour."

Throughout the video, Wilson expressed his body "stings a lot." He continued to give updates and said the doctors addressed his wounds.

He accompanied his video update with the social media caption, "Ouch."

Osbourne, 39, is heard in the background with their 1-year-old son, Sidney.

The TV star additionally posted a video on social media and said, "This is why you don’t f--k with burn piles."

"He literally set himself on fire; exploded everything. Ugh."

In Osbourne’s video, she showed Wilson in the background on a hospital bed.

The next clip had text that read "I have no words," and Osbourne shook her head.

Meanwhile, Wilson shared a second social media video in a vehicle. He explained that doctors transported him to another hospital with a better "burn" facility.

Wilson showed a close-up view of his lips and said they "got burned pretty bad." His arm and body were wrapped up after he suffered from severe burns.

"Worst parts my arms… they’re going to shave my head, so say goodbye to the long hair."

He added, "I’m a trooper… not exactly, but I’m hanging in there pretty good."

The video caption was, "I’m going to be ok everyone. Love you all."

Wilson issued a warning to his fans and said, "be really careful if you’re dealing with fire."

Reps for Wilson and Osbourne did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.