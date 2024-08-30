Slash's 25-year-old stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight's cause of death revealed

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988.

Slash's stepdaughter's cause of death has been revealed.

Lucy-Bleu Knight died from "hydrogen sulfide toxicity," according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office. The manner of death for the 25-year-old was listed as suicide.

Hydrogen sulfide is a "colorless, flammable, highly toxic" gas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Inhalation of high concentrations of hydrogen sulfide can lead to "extremely rapid unconsciousness and death."

The Guns N' Roses guitarist announced Knight's death in a statement shared on social media July 21.

"Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024," Slash wrote.

"Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul."

"The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss."

Slash is in a relationship with Knight’s mom, Meegan Hodges. According to Rolling Stone, the couple first got together in 1989 but parted ways before rekindling their romance in 2015.

Hodges shares Knight and her sister, Scarlet, with former partner Mark Knight, who later married producer Samantha Somers. Slash is also a father to two sons, London and Cash, with ex-wife Perla Ferrar.

Hours after the announcement of Knight's death was shared on social media, an account appearing to belong to the musician shared a final post.

"Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry," the caption read, accompanied by a photo of Knight. "Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace"

Hodges commented on the post today as news of Knight's cause of death was revealed, writing, "I love you Lucy!"

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Stanton contributed to this report.