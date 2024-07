Guns N’ Roses rocker Slash announced the tragic news that his 25-year-old stepdaughter, Lucy-Bleu Knight, suddenly passed away Friday.

The legendary guitarist shared the information on his Instagram page.

"Lucy-Bleu Knight (December 6, 1998), beloved daughter of Meegan Hodges and Mark Knight, stepdaughter of Samantha Somers Knight and Slash, sister of Scarlet Knight, stepsister of London and Cash Hudson, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on July 19, 2024," he wrote.

He continued, "Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul."

SLASH CLAIMS ‘GUNS N’ ROSES’ WOULD’VE BEEN ‘CANCELED’ TODAY: ‘GLAD WE DIDN’T HAVE THE INTERNET BACK THEN’

Slash’s statement concluded, "The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Slash, born Saul Hudson, for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

According to the Department of Medical Examiner's Office, Knight died at a private residence, but no cause of death has been determined. An exam has been scheduled.

Before sharing Knight’s death, Slash posted that his S.E.R.P.E.N.T tour had to cancel some performances this week in Ohio and Michigan "due to unforeseen circumstances."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We love our fans and apologize for any inconvenience this has caused," he wrote, noting refunds were available for the canceled dates, and the tour would resume July 28 in Toronto.

Slash is in a relationship with Knight’s mom, Meegan Hodges. According to Rolling Stone, the couple first got together in 1989, but parted ways before rekindling their romance in 2015.

Hodges shares Knight, and her sister, Scarlet, with former partner Mark Knight, who later married producer Samantha Somers. Slash is also a father to two sons, London and Cash, with ex-wife Perla Ferrar.

The message Slash posted on his Instagram was also shared by Hodges on her account.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

An Instagram account appearing to belong to Knight shared a cryptic final post a few hours after Slash’s note was shared.

"Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity-I am sorry," the caption reads, accompanied by a photo of Knight. "Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hodges left a comment that read, "MY BABY GIRL! I LOVE YOU WITH EVERYTHING. I’M SO SORRY."