‘Jersey Shore’ star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi slams social media users who criticized her daughter’s appearance

“Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi fired back at social media users who criticized her 4-year-old daughter’s appearance at a party.

Polizzi, 30, shared a photo of her daughter Giovanna with her “Jersey Shore” co-star Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s daughter Meilani Alexandra. The reality television stars were attending their friend and “Jersey Shore” co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding shower on Saturday.

“Here's a picture of us at our first red carpet event. We were so young,” Polizzi captioned the photo.

A few social media users commented on the photo saying how the young girls resembled their mothers while others criticized Polizzi’s daughter’s appearance, People reported.

‘JERSEY SHORE’ STAR JENNI ‘JWOWW’ FARLEY FILES FOR DIVORCE: REPORT

“Kid's hair is crazy,” one person wrote.

Polizzi replied, “Let her live.”

Polizzi responded to another social media user who said the reality television star had money to dress her daughter better.

‘JERSEY SHORE’ STAR NICOLE ‘SNOOKI’ POLIZZI REVEALS ADOPTION STORY: IT WAS ‘FATE’

“Mind your own business though … I let my daughter pick her own outfits. I let her express herself. Are you a mother? Worry about your own d--- kids, and let us live. She’s 4 g—d--- years old, f--- off,” Polizzi wrote.

Farley also shared the photo of the two girls.

Reports last week stated Farley filed for divorce earlier this month from her husband Roger Matthews. The two married in October 2015 and share two children together. Farley has not immediately responded to the reports.

Fox News’ Mariah Haas contributed to this report.