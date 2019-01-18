Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s wife says he’s received ‘thousands of letters’ in prison

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has apparently received quite the bit of fan mail after reporting to prison earlier this week.

The “Jersey Shore” alum’s wife, Lauren Pesce, reached out to her husband’s Twitter followers Thursday, thanking them for their show of support.

And part of that support has come through the mail as Sorrentino has “received thousands of letters,” she tweeted.

“Mike would like to thank all of his fans worldwide for the unbelievable outpouring of love & support. We speak everyday & he’s doing great,” Pesce wrote. “He’s received thousands of letters, he won’t be able to respond to everyone but wanted to express his gratitude to each and everyone of you. Thank you from the both of us; it is truly heartwarming to have this support during this time.”

The reality star was scheduled to report to Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York on Tuesday to begin serving an eight-month sentence for tax fraud. He posted details about his mailing address on his Facebook page.

The reality star and his brother, Marc, pleaded guilty last January to similar charges. They were charged in 2014 with tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income.

Sorrentino married Pesce on Nov. 1 ahead of the start of his prison sentence.

Fox News’ Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.