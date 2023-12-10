Singer Sia gets liposuction following weight gain due to medication: 'I am insecure'

Singer Sia went under the knife and had liposuction to boost her confidence.

The "Unstoppable" singer admitted on X, formerly Twitter, that her own insecurities impacted her decision to get the procedure.

Sia, who is known for hiding her face under massive wigs and bows, revealed in October that she had a facelift performed by her "good friend" Dr. Ben Talei.

"Had to take a medication that made me put on a lot of weight that I just can’t shift with exercise or thyroid meds so I went in for lipo today," she wrote to her fans on X. "Please know that I am so lucky to have the resources to change the way I look and that when you see me looking crazy foxy again that I want you to know it did not come from diet and exercise."

The "Cheap Thrills" singer added, "I want to be truthful about all of my procedures so I don’t contribute to the system that tells us we aren’t enough."

Sia wrote that she was uncomfortable with being in public, and wanted to be transparent about her plastic surgery.

"I am insecure like most people and being in the public eye gives me anxiety, so I’ve made the choice to alter my appearance for my own confidence issues," she wrote. "Pray for me please! I love you, keep going!"

Two months ago, Sia praised her surgeon for giving her the confidence to show her face once again after she got a facelift, and presented him with an award during the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards.

The notoriously shy musician is known for wearing huge headpieces and wigs to hide her face while performing on stage and just recently began showing her face in public.

"I'm a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn't lie about s---. I got an amazing facelift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible," she said. "And he is doing so much good work – and not just for the pop stars of the world."

"When Sia showed up onstage, everybody got out of their seats and they lost their minds," Dr. Ben Talei told Fox News Digital.

"Like, it was a whole ‘nother world for some reason … they just love her. Everyone loves her. And she came onstage and said publicly, ‘Ben did my facelift,’ and she started complimenting me, and she's super, super happy with it."