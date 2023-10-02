Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

'Chandelier' singer Sia reveals facelift at 47-years-old, thanks surgeon: ‘Can’t say enough good about him'

The “Chandelier" singer presented her surgeon with an award Sunday night

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 3 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 3

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Singer Sia revealed she had a facelift procedure.

The "Chandelier" singer, known for often covering her face during performances and public appearances, presented her surgeon, Dr. Ben Talei, with an award during the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards on Sunday night.

During her introduction of Dr. Talei for the outstanding achievement in medicine award, Sia spoke candidly about the procedure.

"I'm a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn't lie about s---," she said, per People. "I got an amazing face lift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work—and not just for the pop stars of the world."

Sia posing onstage in pink headband and outsit

Sia revealed she "got an amazing face lift" while presenting her surgeon with an award at the Daytime Beauty Awards. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

SIA REMOVES FAMOUS WIG TO BUY GROCERIES FOR HOLIDAY SHOPPERS AT WALMART: ‘THE HEART, BEAUTIFUL SOUL YOU HAVE’

She added, "I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on. People go, 'You look nice.' I'm like, 'Dr. Ben Talei, face lift' for like anything you could ever want. I love him, I can't say enough good about him."

Sia also referred to Dr. Talei as a "good friend" and he in return shared his praise for the "Unstoppable" singer.

Sia in pink outfit splitscreen with close up of Sia on the red carpet

Sia in 2023 and Sia in 2013. She said she has shown people before and after photos and credited her surgeon with the compliments. (Getty Images)

"I don't know if you guys know how amazing Sia is as a person," Talei said during his speech. "We have a lot of common friends, and it's always shocking how many keep saying, 'I love her, I love her, I love her. She's amazing.'"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

He added, "She really is, like you can see—a bright ray of sunshine and made my nieces and nephews' days. She invited them over to her house for a big party, and the whole family loves her. I'm super grateful."

Sia hugging her doctor, Dr. Ben Talei

Sia praised her surgeon, Dr. Ben Talei, during the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards, calling him a "good friend." (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sia told Rolling Stone in 2018 that she suffered from body image issues, especially when it came to being in the spotlight.

"I have dieted like crazy over the last 10 years," she told the outlet, "trying to fit into the stereotype of, like, ‘hot pop star.’ Somebody did say, ‘You don’t have to be a model. You’re actually an artist. . . . It literally doesn’t matter what you look like.’ "

Sia wearing a face covering wig on the red carpet

Sia gained fame for often wearing face covering wigs during public appearances and performances, and admitted to having body image issues in the past. (Presley Ann Slack/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In the profile, she also commented, "I’ve set up a model where I can age. You know, the wig never gets old," replying to a question about her workload at the time as a performer and singer/songwriter.

Sia also struggles with chronic pain, hyperthyroid disease, and a neurological disease, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, which can cause hypermobility and skin hyperextensibility. 

Close up of Sia smiling on the red carpet

Sia revealed in 2019 that she suffers from chronic pain and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. (Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

She posted about the condition on social media in 2019, writing, "Hey, I'm suffering with chronic pain, a neurological disease, ehlers danlos and I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional…I love you, keep going. Life is f---ing hard. Pain is demoralizing, and you're not alone." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Titanium" singer has also been open about her sobriety, telling Billboard in 2013 that she had been "seriously addicted to Vicodin and Oxycodone, and I was always a drinker, but I didn’t know I was an alcoholic. I was really unhappy being an artist, and I was getting sicker and sicker."

Trending