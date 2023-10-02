'Chandelier' singer Sia reveals facelift at 47-years-old, thanks surgeon: ‘Can’t say enough good about him'

Singer Sia revealed she had a facelift procedure.

The "Chandelier" singer, known for often covering her face during performances and public appearances, presented her surgeon, Dr. Ben Talei, with an award during the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards on Sunday night.

During her introduction of Dr. Talei for the outstanding achievement in medicine award, Sia spoke candidly about the procedure.

"I'm a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn't lie about s---," she said, per People. "I got an amazing face lift from Dr. Talei. He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work—and not just for the pop stars of the world."

She added, "I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on. People go, 'You look nice.' I'm like, 'Dr. Ben Talei, face lift' for like anything you could ever want. I love him, I can't say enough good about him."

Sia also referred to Dr. Talei as a "good friend" and he in return shared his praise for the "Unstoppable" singer.

"I don't know if you guys know how amazing Sia is as a person," Talei said during his speech. "We have a lot of common friends, and it's always shocking how many keep saying, 'I love her, I love her, I love her. She's amazing.'"

He added, "She really is, like you can see—a bright ray of sunshine and made my nieces and nephews' days. She invited them over to her house for a big party, and the whole family loves her. I'm super grateful."

Sia told Rolling Stone in 2018 that she suffered from body image issues, especially when it came to being in the spotlight.

"I have dieted like crazy over the last 10 years," she told the outlet, "trying to fit into the stereotype of, like, ‘hot pop star.’ Somebody did say, ‘You don’t have to be a model. You’re actually an artist. . . . It literally doesn’t matter what you look like.’ "

In the profile, she also commented, "I’ve set up a model where I can age. You know, the wig never gets old," replying to a question about her workload at the time as a performer and singer/songwriter.

Sia also struggles with chronic pain, hyperthyroid disease, and a neurological disease, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, which can cause hypermobility and skin hyperextensibility.

She posted about the condition on social media in 2019, writing, "Hey, I'm suffering with chronic pain, a neurological disease, ehlers danlos and I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional…I love you, keep going. Life is f---ing hard. Pain is demoralizing, and you're not alone."

The "Titanium" singer has also been open about her sobriety, telling Billboard in 2013 that she had been "seriously addicted to Vicodin and Oxycodone, and I was always a drinker, but I didn’t know I was an alcoholic. I was really unhappy being an artist, and I was getting sicker and sicker."