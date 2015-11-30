Sinead O’Connor takes to social media after apparent suicide attempt.

A seemingly unstable Sinead O’Connor took to Facebook again Monday to slam her family in a new post.

Her Monday rant comes just a day after she posted on the social media site that she had “taken an overdose” at a hotel in Ireland.

Her post on Monday was somewhat disjointed however it was clear she wanted to publicly rip her family members. O’Connor’s message implied she was still hospitalized.

“Jake, Roisin, Jr., frank, Donal, Eimear, I never wanna see you again. You stole my sons from me. Then you had hypocrisy to come to hospital and then not be here when I wake and not pick up phone? I'm s--t to you. You're dead to me. You killed your mother. You stole my sons. You left me alone for twelve weeks! Why did I have to hear it was your hypocritical asses here while I was unconscious?? And now you're Gone and not picking up phone? You are child stealing murderers, I never want to see or hear from any of you again. Why were you here when you're the ones who put me here???? And where the f--k are you now??? Murderers. Liars. Hypocrites. All of you. You caused this.”

O’Connor garnered national attention on Sunday after she posted what seemed to be a suicide note.

“The last two nights finished me off. I have taken an overdose. There is no other way to get respect. I am not at home, I’m at a hotel, somewhere in ireland, under another name.”

After posting her troubled message, local reports claimed Irish police found O’Connor and she was “safe and sound” receiving medical assistance.

Throughout the past few days, O’Connor has posted multiple rambling Facebook posts regarding her ex-husband and children. Her messages have, at times, been self-deprecating.

“Apparently I’m scum and deserve to be abandoned and treated like s--t even when I’ve had my womb and ovaries chopped out and my child is frighteningly sick. I’m such a rotten horrible mother and Person, that I’ve been alone. Howling for weeks,” she wrote on Sunday.

In July 2015, the 48-year-old singer cancelled her shows to take care of her son as he was diagnosed with a “life threatening illness,” and in August she underwent a hysterectomy.

This is not the first reported suicide attempt for O’Connor. She told Oprah Winfrey in 2007, she has bipolar disorder and she tried to kill herself on her 33rd birthday.

Representatives for the singer have yet to return request for comment.

A sergeant for the police force of Ireland, the An Garda Síochána, told FOX411 were unable to provide further information on the singer’s condition, citing the force’s privacy policy.