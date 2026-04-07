‘The Madison’ star Elle Chapman says 8-mile hikes, horse rides in Montana kept her ‘grounded’

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"The Madison" star Elle Chapman has found what works for her wellness routine while starring in her biggest role yet.

During an interview with NewBeauty, Chapman opened up about how she was able to stay grounded while starring in the Taylor Sheridan show.

"We filmed part of 'The Madison' in Montana, and exploring the beauty of the state was incredible. I’d recharge with hiking areas like Fairy Lake, The M, Peets Hill and the Gallatin National Forest," Chapman began.

She continued, "I think one day Patrick J. Adams and I hiked eight miles! Also, thanks to our show's head wrangler, Jason Owen, I was able to ride horses on the weekends. That mix of nature and physical movement kept me grounded."

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While spending time in Montana filming "The Madison," the young actress became "obsessed" with hot yoga.

"I absolutely hate it when I’m doing it, but it's a perfect reset. While filming in Montana, I found a spot in Bozeman called Bend & Beyond that would kick my a--, but I always felt incredible afterward!" she told the outlet.

Chapman stars as Paige McIntosh, the daughter of Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell's characters. During an interview with The Mirror, Chapman opened up about how her own history with loss influenced her performance as Paige.

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"For me, the show was very heavy because I lost my father when I was young, but it was also cathartic in a way because I was reliving some moments sometimes," she told the outlet in March.

Chapman echoed these sentiments during an interview with Town & Country. "We both share a lot of grief," she said of her character. "I have been through that; I’ve been through losing your father and feeling like your whole family’s falling apart."

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"Not only are these characters grieving, but they’re also being stripped away from what they know," she continued. "That’s what grief feels like. When you lose someone, it feels like your entire world has shifted and changed, and that’s what these characters are going through, literally. They are being ripped away from the New York City comforts."

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She also told The Mirror that working with Pfeiffer reminded her of her own family.

"Michelle’s performances always bring out some different things in you and in one take I started crying and after we cut I couldn’t stop crying," she said. "I apologized and said 'I’m sorry, I can’t get out of this'. It was something she said that reminded me of my dad."

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Chapman continued, "She [Michelle] said 'It’s okay, baby. You are an artist and this just means your instrument is working', and I just really took that home and I don’t think I will ever forget that moment, especially for a rookie to experience something like that."

The 26-year-old star told NewBeauty that she remains calm in the chaos by reaching out to her family.

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"In overwhelming moments, what grounds me is reconnecting with what truly matters to me—whether that’s calling my grandmother or little sister, or taking time to draw in my sketchbook or play guitar," she said. "I ground myself by doing something that makes me feel safe, which is usually art or music-related if it’s not loved ones."

"The Madison" premiered on Paramount+ on March 14.