‘I Dream of Jeannie’ star Barbara Eden turns heads at 94 in new photo with husband

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Barbara Eden turned heads after sharing a new photo that left fans doing a double take.

Eden, 94, stunned in a photo shared on the "I Dream of Jeannie" star's Instagram page.

The actress and her husband, Jon Eicholtz, donned matching bunny ears as they celebrated the Easter holiday together.

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"She looks amazing. I want to know her secret," one of her followers commented.

"Still gorgeous and ageless!!!" another person wrote. "Ageless beauty for sure," read a third comment.

Eden has enjoyed a decades-long career in Hollywood, though many best remember her from the beloved 1960s sitcom . "I Dream of Jeannie" tells the tale of astronaut Major Tony Nelson (Larry Hagman), who finds a magic bottle with a 2,000-year-old genie (Eden) inside. The two fall in love and build a life together.

The series premiered on Sept. 18, 1965, catapulting Eden to superstardom. It aired for five seasons before ending in 1970.

These days, Eden enjoys a quieter life with her husband and their dog, Bentley.

"I didn’t realize how popular ‘Jeannie’ was until several years after, and it still amazes me," Eden told People in 2025. "I can’t believe it. I have mail from Russia. Can you imagine? I have fan mail from Russia, China, Japan, Poland, Italy, Germany, South America and the U.K. If you had told me that when we were shooting, I wouldn’t have believed it."

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Eden told the outlet that fans often ask her to make Jeannie’s signature arm-folding motion to "cast a spell" for them — and sometimes, they do it back.

"It’s magic," she said. "They always want magic. Magic is good."

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In recent years, Eden has uncorked the truth about why the 1960s sitcom was first shot in black and white before switching to color. "I was going to have a baby," she explained in an interview with People. "And, so, they started fast. I think they thought I was going to die or something. They didn't want to invest the money in color."

It had long been assumed that showrunners worried about how the show’s special effects would look in color, prompting them to play it safe, People reported. However, they were actually more concerned about hiding Eden’s growing baby bump .

"The same day that ‘I Dream of Jeannie’ sold, the doctor told me I was pregnant," Eden previously told the outlet. "I was thrilled. I was so happy, but I knew they'd have to replace me. Well, God love [‘I Dream of Jeannie’ creator] Sidney Sheldon. He got to work, and we did the first 13 shows with me pregnant."

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Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.