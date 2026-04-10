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Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton’s royal battle over blue sparked palace tension: expert

Royal commentator Amanda Matta says Camilla's preference for 'commanding royal blue' has been central to rewriting her story

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
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Blue may be a royal favorite, but behind palace walls, it has reportedly sparked quiet battles over who gets to wear it.

Royal commentator Amanda Matta told Fox News Digital that Queen Camilla’s go-to shade isn’t just a fashion statement — it may be her way of signaling authority behind palace doors.

"Protecting Camilla’s use of blue would have enforced a visual hierarchy for royal events," Matta explained.

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A split side-by-side image of Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton wearing bold blue fashion at different royal events.

Queen Camilla (left) and Catherine, Princess of Wales are seen here wearing blue at two separate royal events, their reported favorite shade. In a recent TikTok video, royal commentator Amanda Matta claimed that as queen, Camilla wanted first dibs on wearing the beloved hue. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Let’s not forget that Camilla entered palace life amid significant public skepticism, and she has spent the last two decades meticulously rewriting her story," Matta shared. "Her preference for a saturated, commanding royal blue has been central to that project in recent years. Her preferred shade is literally ‘royal blue.’"

Matta also said in a recent TikTok video that the color is beloved among royal wives and allegedly caused tension over who gets to wear it.

Camilla, Queen Consort, attending Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel Windsor Castle

Queen Camilla attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on April 9, 2023. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Never forget Camilla claiming blue and telling other royals, namely Kate [Middleton], they could not wear it," she claimed on the platform.

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A source previously told the U.K.’s Express that the color blue was "problematic" for royal dressers because it was said to be a favorite of both Camilla and the Princess of Wales. But because Camilla is the most senior woman in the royal family, she had first dibs on wearing the beloved hue.

"The queen is now able to choose her outfits before all the other women in the royal family," a source told the outlet. "It's part of the royal pecking order, and that includes the clothes and color. Her Majesty's favorite color is blue, and so is Kate's. Sophie [Duchess of Edinburgh] is also quite fond of it."

Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh departing The Royal Hospital Chelsea in London

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, departs after attending a bingo night at The Royal Hospital Chelsea in London on April 29, 2025. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"There was a time when [royal dresser] Jacqui [Meakin] was a bit apprehensive to allow blue to be worn at the same time as the queen, but she's relaxed that now, as long as the blues are very different shades," said the insider.

Queen Camilla wearing a blue outfit and sapphire brooch at Royal Ascot racecourse

Queen Camilla attends day one of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, on June 18, 2024. She wears Prince Albert's sapphire brooch, which he gave to Queen Victoria the day before their wedding. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

"The fact that Meakin eventually relaxed the rule, allowing different shades to be used simultaneously, could suggest that the initial enforcement created enough friction that a diplomatic solution became necessary," said Matta. "The royals love their blue. It could also signal that Camilla feels secure enough in her role as queen to cede some territory, sartorially speaking."

Queen Camilla attending the 2024 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London

Queen Camilla attends the 2024 Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 11, 2024. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"There's likely no written rule about blue, but what there is involves a web of informal understandings maintained by the people closest to each principal royal," Matta shared. "The only thing unusual about Meakin acting as a color gatekeeper is that it became public knowledge. Past dressers like Angela Kelly also ruled over visuals with an iron fist."

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King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and Prince William watching a flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony

From left: King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and Prince William watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London on May 5, 2025, marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

It was Meghan Markle who publicly spoke about royal dressing protocol in her 2022 Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan." The American actress became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Britain’s Prince Harry in 2018.

"Most of the time I was in the U.K., I rarely wore color," she said. "To my understanding, you can’t ever wear the same color as Her Majesty (Queen Elizabeth) if there’s a group event, but then you shouldn’t be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle riding in a royal carriage during Trooping The Colour in London

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ride by carriage during Trooping The Colour on the Mall on June 9, 2018, in London. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The Express previously reported that, according to sources, Meakin "ruffled a few feathers" at Buckingham Palace by being "too strict over outfit color choices, most notably the color blue."

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge riding in a horse-drawn carriage on The Mall in London

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton ride in a horse-drawn carriage down The Mall during Trooping the Colour in London on June 9, 2018. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"Those reports of Jacqui Meakin ‘ruffling feathers’ over blue aren’t surprising if you know how royal dressers operate," said Matta. "Whoever controls the queen’s wardrobe can also come to feel that they hold real institutional power."

Catherine Princess of Wales speaking at a mental fitness workshop at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends a SportsAid mental fitness workshop at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, England, on Oct. 12, 2023, to mark World Mental Health Day. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that while royal fashion hierarchy protocol has become "fairly relaxed" in recent years, there is still a reported "order of precedence" that dressers follow.

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Queen Camilla kissing Catherine Princess of Wales at a formal welcome in Windsor England

Queen Camilla kisses Catherine, Princess of Wales, during a formal welcome at the Royal Dais on Datchet Road in Windsor, England, on Dec. 3, 2025. They attended the event for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender on the first day of their state visit to the United Kingdom. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"The queen gets first dibs at her outfit choice," said Chard. "Her preference overrides others. It is well documented that Queen Camilla, Princess Catherine, and indeed Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, love wearing the color blue. There was talk of stepping on royal toes when it comes to blue outfits. However, I think you’ll find it was the dressers kicking up a royal fuss!"

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attending Order of the Garter service at St George's Chapel Windsor Castle

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends the Order of the Garter service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on June 13, 2022. The Order of the Garter, founded by King Edward III in 1348, is the oldest and most senior order of chivalry in Britain. (Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

"In the royal family, fashion is a carefully curated statement," said Chard. "No accidental color clashes are allowed! But occasionally, we have seen a display of planned family unity with an outfit color.

"But to avoid any possible stepping on royal toes, the rules have relaxed around the regal color blue, allowing royal women to wear different shades of blue. This allows the message of calm stability to shine through."

Prince Louis of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, standing inside St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

Prince Louis of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on April 9, 2023. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that while the most senior woman in the royal family can choose her outfits before others, she doubted a so-called "battle over blue."

"All royal households have always been intensely hierarchical," she said. "Dress code is just one of the main ways to visually depict such. It’s more procedural than personal and quite regular. The only out-of-order issue at hand is the queen consort’s dresser becoming so involved with some sort of enforcement."

Queen Camilla standing next to ballerina Sangeun Lee performing at Buckingham Palace

Queen Camilla, left, Patron of the English National Ballet, stands next to Sangeun Lee performing during a reception with staff, dancers and supporters to celebrate the company's 75th anniversary on Nov. 12, 2025, in Buckingham Palace. (Yui Mok/PA)

"Princess Catherine and others have been seen so many times in blue, it seems rather dubious a claim," she argued. "I haven’t heard anything about any such tension."

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Princess Catherine of Wales wearing Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings at Westminster Abbey

Princess Catherine of Wales attends the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9, 2026. She wears the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings that previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth II. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Express reported that Queen Elizabeth II’s dresser, Angela Kelly, was once "one of the most powerful women in Buckingham Palace," raising questions about how much authority a dresser has.

But Matta noted that blue, as a royal signature, has deep roots.

Queen Elizabeth II smiling wearing a blue coat dress and matching hat

Queen Elizabeth II tours Queen Mother Square on Oct. 27, 2016, in Poundbury, Dorset. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Queen Elizabeth liked it because it matched her eyes, though I believe it was Norman Hartnell who first dressed her in blue for that reason," Matta explained.

Queen Elizabeth II smiling in a blue dress with her corgi at Sandringham House

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles radiantly during a picture-taking session in the salon at Sandringham House. Her pet dog looks up at her. These photos were taken in connection with the royal family's planned tour of Australia and New Zealand. (Getty Images)

"Blue communicates loyalty, stability and trustworthiness," she said. "For a monarchy positioning the Waleses as the steady future of the institution, it’s ideal visual shorthand that also creates cohesive imagery. Notably, we’ve seen Kate favor pastel shades of blue much more than a commanding royal blue. Only since becoming Princess of Wales has she really started to make use of more saturated tones."

Whether intentional or not, the message behind the monarchy’s carefully coordinated outfits is clear: In royal circles, even a color choice can signal who holds power.

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

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