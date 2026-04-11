Ann-Margret suffers painful injury in home accident at 84 years old

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Ann-Margret isn’t hitting the brakes — even after her latest painful fall.

The legendary Hollywood star revealed she recently broke her elbow after an accident at home, offering a candid update on her recovery.

"I fell the other day and so now my right elbow is broken," Ann-Margret told Parade magazine. "That’s OK … I have fallen so many times. I don’t intend to, but I do! What can I say?"

ANN-MARGRET STILL RIDES HER HARLEY-DAVIDSON: ‘I LOVE SPEED’

The 84-year-old star was forced to cancel an autograph signing as she recovers, but made it clear she’s already moving past the injury.

When asked whether she's on the mend now, she didn’t hesitate, answering, "Yes, I am. I sure am!"

Fox News Digital has reached out to Ann-Margret for comment.

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For longtime fans, the incident echoes a far more serious accident decades ago. In 1972, Ann-Margret fell 22 feet from a stage during a performance — a terrifying moment that could have ended her career.

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Meanwhile, Ann-Margret has proven she is a veteran actress over a six-decade run in Hollywood.

From electrifying roles in classics like "Bye Bye Birdie" and "Viva Las Vegas," the Swedish-American star has built one of the most versatile careers in entertainment. Along the way, she’s racked up five Golden Globe Awards, an Emmy win for "Law & Order: SVU," plus multiple Oscar and Grammy nominations.

Off-screen, she’s also made her mark — including traveling to Vietnam in the 1960s to perform for American troops.

In 2024, Ann-Margret was still embracing life in the fast lane — literally. The actress revealed she still rides her beloved Harley-Davidson motorcycle, a passion that dates back to childhood.

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"It’s lavender, and it’s got white daisies all over it," she told People at the time. "There [are] flowers on the back fender and the front fender. … I love speed. Not the drug."

Her love of motorcycles runs deep. "It was my daddy who inspired me to ride," she previously told Fox News Digital, recalling childhood rides across borders. "There’s no way I could forget that motorcycle."