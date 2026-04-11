Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Entertainment

Ann-Margret suffers painful injury in home accident at 84 years old

The 84-year-old actress canceled an autograph signing following her home accident

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ann-Margret isn’t hitting the brakes — even after her latest painful fall.

The legendary Hollywood star revealed she recently broke her elbow after an accident at home, offering a candid update on her recovery.

"I fell the other day and so now my right elbow is broken," Ann-Margret told Parade magazine. "That’s OK … I have fallen so many times. I don’t intend to, but I do! What can I say?"

ANN-MARGRET STILL RIDES HER HARLEY-DAVIDSON: ‘I LOVE SPEED’

Ann-Margret smiling wearing a bright green blazer and black shirt at a film festival screening

Ann-Margret recently broke her elbow after a fall. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

The 84-year-old star was forced to cancel an autograph signing as she recovers, but made it clear she’s already moving past the injury. 

When asked whether she's on the mend now, she didn’t hesitate, answering, "Yes, I am. I sure am!"

Fox News Digital has reached out to Ann-Margret for comment.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ann-Margret grimaces onstage at the Daytime Beauty Awards

Ann-Margret admitted she's fallen "so many times." (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

For longtime fans, the incident echoes a far more serious accident decades ago. In 1972, Ann-Margret fell 22 feet from a stage during a performance — a terrifying moment that could have ended her career.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Meanwhile, Ann-Margret has proven she is a veteran actress over a six-decade run in Hollywood.

From electrifying roles in classics like "Bye Bye Birdie" and "Viva Las Vegas," the Swedish-American star has built one of the most versatile careers in entertainment. Along the way, she’s racked up five Golden Globe Awards, an Emmy win for "Law & Order: SVU," plus multiple Oscar and Grammy nominations.

Ann-Margret dancing with Elvis Presley in a scene from Viva Las Vegas

Ann-Margret is seen with Elvis Presley in 1964's "Viva Las Vegas." (Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Off-screen, she’s also made her mark — including traveling to Vietnam in the 1960s to perform for American troops.

In 2024, Ann-Margret was still embracing life in the fast lane — literally. The actress revealed she still rides her beloved Harley-Davidson motorcycle, a passion that dates back to childhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s lavender, and it’s got white daisies all over it," she told People at the time. "There [are] flowers on the back fender and the front fender. … I love speed. Not the drug."

Her love of motorcycles runs deep. "It was my daddy who inspired me to ride," she previously told Fox News Digital, recalling childhood rides across borders. "There’s no way I could forget that motorcycle."

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending

Close modal

Continue