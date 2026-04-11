Coachella band drops out after lead singer suffers 'acute brain injury,' fractured neck

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A punk band dropped out of Coachella after the lead singer fractured her neck and suffered an "acute brain injury."

The Lambrini Girls revealed they would not be performing days before they were set to take the stage at the annual music and arts festival in Indio, California.

"We have to pull out of Coachella and reschedule our whole American headline tour," the band, headed by Phoebe Lunny, shared on Instagram. "long story short: I fractured my neck and have an acute brain injury."

Lunny said the injury happened while she was in Australia and originally was misdiagnosed, leading her to receive late treatment. According to her doctor, Lunny is not allowed to fly or perform for six weeks.

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"We have received quite a lot of messages re coachella [sic], we are so gutted guys," Lunny wrote. "We want to be there so badly. If it was a broken leg, I would do a dave grohl [sic] and play it. This isn't something we are taking lightly and we are really sad. We hope and pray there is some universe we get to play next year instead."

"Because it is my neck and brain, our hands are tied for now, but I'm lucky and expect a speedy recovery thank f--- lol," she said. "Thank you for always showing up for us."

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The band shared rescheduled dates for the American tour, pushing most to June and September.

"To all American ticket holders: it's dark times. especially in the states. There are so many good folks who are carving out community and lifting each other up in the face of fascism," the band also said in the statement. "Making space for subversion and resistance is at the core of what this band is about."

"Seeing people of all ages, genders and backgrounds come together to mosh, lift each other up, chant, cry, scream in both parts joyful and angry, is my greatest joy."

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Coachella, in its 25th edition this year, has been an annual mainstay of internet culture.

Both weekends of the festival are sold out, but global audiences can view a livestream on YouTube to see performances from headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G, along with dozens of other artists.