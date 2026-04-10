Paulina Porizkova wows in striking bikini while celebrating her 61st birthday

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Paulina Porizkova is celebrating her 61st birthday with a smile.

Earlier this week, the former supermodel uploaded a voice-over video of herself wearing a "super cute" red-and-white bikini while sharing that at the height of her career 40 years ago, she was the most insecure she's ever been.

"I will be 61 tomorrow, and I understand that this might sound crazy to you, but 40 years ago, when I was 21 and when I was at the height of my career and supermodel-dom, that was when I felt the most insecure," she said in the video.

PAULINA PORIZKOVA STRIPS DOWN TO UNDERWEAR AT 60 TO SHOW ‘IMPERFECTIONS ARE WHAT MAKE US PERFECT’

Porizkova added, "I never seemed to be good enough" partly because her own sense of self-worth "was entirely tied to [her] looks."

She also explained that her workout routine has been amplified as summer approaches, "not necessarily so I can look best in this bikini — but to feel my best in this sixth decade."

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To round out her video, Porizkova said, "You know, actually, who am I kidding? I kicked my workout up, like, 10 notches because I do want to look my best this summer, but not necessarily in a bikini — in a wedding dress."

She closed out the video by blowing a kiss to the camera, flashing her engagement ring – she is currently engaged to producer Jeff Greenstein.

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In the video, Porizkova was slowly getting dressed. She put on a tea-length sundress, which she accessorized with a black belt, sunglasses and a beach bag.

Thousands of people commented on Porizkova's video, praising her for her looks and confidence.

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"Beautiful inside & out," model Lily Aldridge commented. "You look amazing!! Own it girl," another user added.

"You look fabulous and I hope you FEEL just as good," a third user wrote.

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One of her followers wrote, "You’re blessed with a gorgeous figure and lovely proportions—enjoy such a beautiful body! We won’t have them forever and now’s the time to celebrate."

Porizkova responded, "I was blessed with a healthy small boned and tall body. The rest is pretty hard effing work!"